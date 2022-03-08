good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
66.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 9, 2022
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Judge: No bail for Cain Velasquez

Former UFC champ accused of trying to kill molestation suspect

By: Staff Report
50
0

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was ordered held without bail on attempted murder charges for allegedly trying to shoot at a man accused of molesting the fighter’s young relative. 

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Shelyna Brown issued the order during a hearing in San Jose on March 7, according to a district attorney spokesperson. 

Velasquez, 39, was arrested Feb. 28 after he allegedly chased Harry Goularte, a 43-year-old man suspected of touching a 4-year-old child inappropriately at a childcare business in San Martin. Velasquez allegedly chased Goularte, who was traveling in a vehicle with family members, from Morgan Hill to south San Jose. The shooting took place near the intersection of Monterey Road and Bailey Avenue, according to authorities. 

Goularte was arrested and booked into jail but a judge released him from custody without bail on Feb. 25 over prosecutors’ objections, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Local scene: Academic honors; Bach to Blues

Staff Report -
Hartman named to President’s List Hollister resident Jenna Hartman made...
Letters

Letter: Don’t let developers win the game

submitted -
A person need not be a mind reader to...
Economy

Gas prices hit record highs as demand remains strong

Staff Report -
California's average price for a gallon of gasoline is...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,128FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Local scene: Academic honors; Bach to Blues

Letter: Don’t let developers win the game