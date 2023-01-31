good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
55 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 31, 2023
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Kosmicki: With affordable housing, county must get even bolder

By: Kollin Kosmicki
2
0

San Benito County took a step forward Jan. 17 when the Board of Supervisors approved an updated Affordable Housing Ordinance, but that step forward should be even bolder. 

Supervisors unanimously approved an update to the ordinance after months of meetings in 2022 by the Housing Advisory Committee before gaining the Planning Commission’s blessing.

Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki

Some of the key attributes of the ordinance include a requirement for developments to include at least 15% of units in an affordable category, impact fee waivers for projects that are 100% affordable, tightening allowances for payment of in-lieu fees in place of building affordable units and calling for an even higher percentage of affordable homes if developers choose to build offsite from their market-rate properties. 

It was an improvement over the ordinance approved in December 2020 when three incoming supervisors at the time—Bob Tiffany, Bea Gonzales and I—pleaded with that prior board during public comment to delay the item for one meeting and let the 2021 board chime in. That 2020 board went ahead and OK’d the ordinance, and it took two years for an updated version to return. 

The long delay to consider changes—partly due to the pandemic and partly due to the time it took to revive the housing committee—was a major reason I insisted the 2023 board bring back the ordinance yet again within a specified timeframe of three months to address flaws. 

I made that case Jan. 17 while noting a willingness to support the latest ordinance draft as long as other supervisors were open to discussing three primary revisions: 

– Increasing the 15% minimum threshold to at least 20%, while I would prefer 25%. 

– Requiring very low-income units as part of the affordable mix in for-sale projects. 

– Eliminating in-lieu fees that allow developers to forgo affordable units if their projects are 10-plus miles from city services, large lots and on septic systems.

As for each of those crucial provisions, the 15% simply isn’t high enough when considering how drastically far behind San Benito County remains with its housing imbalance. I made the point that other surrounding communities have higher mandates and that the affordability gap for local residents points to a need for a more aggressive number. 

With regard to the mix of required affordable categories in for-sale developments, there is no rationale to exclude the “very low-income” category of units from those projects. I noted how the other word often used for affordable housing is “inclusionary housing” and that leaving out the poorest residents from new subdivisions actually meets the definition of exclusionary. 

That brings me to the provision that allows developers to pay in-lieu fees for projects that are far away from city services with large lots on septic. As I underscored in the meeting, all three of those traits are widely known as attributes of poorly planned developments. So with the updated ordinance, the county is still encouraging bad planning for modest payoffs. 

It’s time for the county board to do what’s right. Just about every candidate who runs for office talks big and bold when it comes to affordable housing policies. The latest update to the ordinance is better than the prior one, but we have an opportunity to make it better and bolder. 

Kollin Kosmicki

San Benito County Supervisor, District 2 

Kollin Kosmicki

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Residents can cash in on free state park admission

Kollin Kosmicki -
A swipe of a library card is enough for...
Business

Nurses rally in Hollister

Kollin Kosmicki -
A small group of registered nurses rallied outside Hazel...
Community

Suspect arrested on suspicion of murder in Hollister

Kollin Kosmicki -
Police arrested a 57-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,097FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Residents can cash in on free state park admission

Nurses rally in Hollister