good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
35.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
February 2, 2023
Article Search
Hollister High senior Jaiden Prado gives the Haybalers a traditional big man who can pass well, rebound strong, play tough defense, score underneath and draw a double team. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
FeaturedSportsHigh School Sports

Jaiden Prado fills his role well on the inside

By: Emanuel Lee
46
0

Hollister High boys basketball coach David Kaplansky is always appreciative of having a bona-fide post player on the roster—and with good reason. 

A solid big man allows the team to go inside-out and collapse the defense, opening things up for the perimeter game and dribble-drive penetration. A talented center also rebounds and blocks shots, providing an anchor defensively. 

And so it is that the Haybalers have all of that in senior Jaiden Prado, who has been nothing but consistent in his three years in the program. Despite graduating its top two scorers from last year’s team and being placed in the tougher Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division this season, Hollister entered the week 10-7 overall and 3-4 in league. 

“It’s so nice to have a big man in the program,” Kaplansky said. “In years’ past we’ve always taken advantage of the post and Jaiden has done a great job on defense and rebounding the basketball. Our best game is when Jaiden plays well.”

The Balers own wins over rivals Salinas and Palma, the latter on Jan. 11, nearly nine years to the exact day the last time they had beaten the Chieftains. In between that span, Palma owned a 13-game winning streak in the series, all by double-digits and two by 40 points or more. 

So, when Hollister finally bested Palma a few weeks ago, the team was as fired up and charged as it has been all season. 

“We had not beaten Palma for a while and we really grinded this season to get that win at home in front of our crowd,” Prado said. “Definitely for our program, Palma and Salinas have always been rival schools, so it felt good to finally beat them.”

Prado uses his 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame well, backing smaller defenders deep into the paint for close-range shots. On the occasion when Prado goes up against a taller center, he utilizes his body and footwork to get shots off. 

Prado said his best game came in a 61-60 overtime win over Soquel on Dec. 14. He scored 20 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, made eight field goals and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line. 

“I was scoring from below a lot, hitting some free throws that really helped us win,” he said. 

After finishing in a tie for second place last year in the PCAL’s Mission Division, Hollister opted and was voted up to compete in the tougher A-league Gabilan Division this season. Prado said previous coach Bo Buller did a nice job in getting the program up and running again after several losing seasons, and that Kaplansky has continued the momentum. 

“With Kap this year he’s really brought us to a different level,” Prado said. “Our team is way closer this year, we have fun on the court, we bond, we’re tight. It’s just a different era and Kap has really brought our defense up and that showed with wins over Salinas, Palma and Alvarez.”

Incidentally, Kaplansky was on the sideline the last time Hollister beat Palma previous to the Jan. 11 game, in the 2013-2014 season, which was his final year in his first go-around with the boys team (he previously had a successful run coaching the Hollister girls squad).

The veteran basketball coach has liked how the players have competed all season, and he’s always fond of seniors like Prado who does everything asked of him and makes an impact. 

“He’s just done a phenomenal job inside the paint when it comes to defense because our defense has been the strength of our team, especially in league play,” Kaplansky said. “And he opens things up for us as well. In order for us to be a perimeter shooting team, we need to have a threat in the middle and he’s given us that.”

Prado attended and played at Monte Vista Christian in his freshman year before transferring to Hollister for his sophomore season, the period in which Covid lockdowns were still in place. 

“Transitioning from MVC to San Benito was a little harder because of Covid,” he said. “We did a lot of practices and conditioning outside because we weren’t allowed inside the gym, had a new coach as well in coach Buller, but it was a really good team. We all connected and things were good. I loved everyone on the coaching staff and we had a good season.”

Prado doesn’t know whether he’s going to have the opportunity to play in college. For now, he’s simply enjoying being in the moment.

Jaiden Prado stays in front of his man during the team’s Jan. 23 league game against Alvarez. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected]

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

San Benito qualifies for FEMA aid

Michael Moore -
The San Benito County Office of Emergency Services has...
Business

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am returns to action this week

Staff Report -
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be jam packed...
Business

Local Scene: Poetry Out Loud

Staff Report -
Poetry Out Loud competition returns The San Benito County Arts...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,097FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

San Benito qualifies for FEMA aid

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am returns to action this week