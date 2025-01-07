On their last day in office, Dec. 3, 2024, the outgoing Mayor, Mia Casey, and her city council majority (Rick Perez, Dolores Morales and Tim Burns) approved a terrible General Plan. This Plan expands the city’s “Sphere of Influence” by 3,000 acres into the farmland surrounding Hollister.

It’s the template for the city’s development in the next 15 years. It would allow developers to build thousands of expensive homes along Fairview, Buena Vista, Union and San Juan Hollister Roads.

Expanding the “Sphere of Influence” enables future annexation of the 3,000 acres into the City of Hollister, with LAFCO’s permission. This is a loophole around Measure A, which voters recently approved with 55% of the vote on Nov. 5, 2024.

Approving a General Plan that’s a gift to developers is a slap in the face of voters by the outgoing Mayor Mia Casey and her city council majority.

Voters overwhelmingly removed them from office in November. Mia Casey lost by 64% of the vote and Rick Perez lost by 70%. Tim Burns lost by 2 percent. They cannot claim to represent the will of Hollister voters who strongly expressed their desire to slow growth in the recent election.

Outraged Hollister residents have started a referendum to collect petition signatures to overturn this disastrous General Plan. California law allows voters to overturn bad decisions by elected officials.

I urge you to help correct this injustice by signing the referendum petition ASAP.

Volunteers are working hard to collect enough signatures to qualify this referendum for the ballot. They can be found outside of many Hollister stores.

This New Year, please help to protect our community by signing the referendum petition. SAVE HOLLISTER FROM DEVELOPERS!

Fallon Greig

Hollister