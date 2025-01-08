Applications for the 2025 Hazel Hawkins Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Awards are now available.

Each year, the Auxiliary awards scholarships to students who are pursuing a medical or medically oriented career, says a press release from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. The total amount awarded to each recipient will be at the discretion of the scholarship committee.

Auxiliary members put in thousands of hours throughout the year running a thrift shop and the hospital gift shop, and organizing fundraisers in order to fund scholarships and purchase equipment for HHMH and their Skilled Nursing Facilities, says the press release.

Eligibility requirements for a scholarship include: must be a high school graduate or equivalent; be resident of San Benito County for at least one year; and be currently enrolled in college. The application deadline is April 1.

To apply for a scholarship and to see a complete list of eligibility rules, visit the hospital’s website at hazelhawkins.com, on the home page under “Latest Updates.” Or contact Frankie Gallagher in the HHMH Public Relations office at 831.636.2644.