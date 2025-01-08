This time of New Year’s resolutions can be productive or destructive. Let’s see what happened with the old city council. They strongly lost their bid for re-election but then they gave the “finger” to voters by a last gift to developers.

In spite of their overwhelming defeat, the former mayor and city council passed a “new” plan to quickly grow the city. Their “Sphere of Influence” plan would slice away 3,000 acres of farmland along Fairview, Buena Vista, Union and San Juan Hollister roads.

Instead of rows of lettuces and onions, we would overindulge in rows of expensive new homes needing more water, roads and schools.

People wonder how this could happen. Measure A won by a large majority. That measure required a vote to change city zoning from agriculture to residential. The outgoing city council took advantage of a “Sphere of Influence” loophole.

Now for a course correction, volunteers are soliciting signatures in the community to place a referendum on the ballot against this new ordinance. This seems to be exactly why voters think that their vote doesn’t count. They think democracy doesn’t work.

Maybe they are correct. Democracy doesn’t work when money is involved. Or we must work harder when money is involved. Always, too much money can undo democracy.

Remember, votes do count because people count. It seems that democracy is too much work. But it is work that pays in the long run by good roads and good schools.

I and many others are seeking signatures on a petition to overturn this fast growth plan to restore manageable growth by the new city mayor and council. Let’s give the “Thumbs Up” to the new city council.

They won by an overwhelming voter majority trying to put brakes on growth that is too fast.

Mary Zanger

Hollister