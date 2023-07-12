Local Scene: Academic honors

Dinsmore earns Dean’s List honors

Avery Dinsmore, of Hollister, was named to the Emerson College Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Dinsmoreis majoring in Political Communication and is a member of Emerson College’s Class of 2027.

The requirement to make the Dean’s List at Emerson College is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester, says a press release from the college.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning, says the press release.

Aromas resident graduates

Gustavo Gonzalez-Martinez, of Aromas, met the academic requirements to graduate from Kalamazoo College.

Kalamazoo College, founded in 1833, is a nationally recognized residential liberal arts and sciences college located in Kalamazoo, Mich., says a press release from the college. The creator of the K-Plan, Kalamazoo College provides an individualized education that integrates rigorous academics with life-changing experiential learning opportunities.

The Squeeze benefits Rebekah Children’s Services

The Squeeze, a concert benefiting Rebekah Children’s Services, returns July 22 from 5-10pm at Fortino Winery, 4525 Hecker Pass Highway in Gilroy.

Journey Unauthorized and The Boys of Summer will perform during the event, which will also feature beer and wine available for purchase.

For information and tickets, visit thesqueezeconcert.com.