Hollister
July 12, 2023
Local News

Salinas man dies in crash south of Gilroy

Accident occurred late July 8 on Highway 101

By: Kiley Russell 
A 21-year-old Salinas man died late Saturday night in a solo-car crash on Highway 101 south of Gilroy, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday. 

At about 11:30pm July 8, the man was headed north on Highway 101 just north of Highway 25 in a 2004 Honda Accord when he veered to the left and off of the road.

He then lost control of the car and crossed back across the northbound lanes and onto the shoulder, where he hit a tree, according to the CHP.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and began treatment but the man died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, the CHP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer F. Bowen at the CHP’s Hollister-Gilroy area office at 408.427.0700.

