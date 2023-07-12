Two Hollister drivers suffer major injuries in collision

Two people were transported to the hospital with major injuries resulting from a traffic accident on Fairview Road in Hollister Tuesday morning, authorities said.

At about 11:42am July 11, California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Fairview Road, just north of Dixie Drive, says a press release from CHP.

The initial police investigation determined that a 2006 Toyota Avalon crashed with a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that was pulling onto Fairview Road from a private driveway, the CHP said. The Avalon was traveling north on Fairview at the time of the collision, while the Silverado was turning from the east side of the road, according to police. The Silverado had “accelerated onto Fairview Avenue, into the direct path of” the Toyota.

The impact of the collision caused the Silverado to overturn, the CHP said.

Both vehicles were driven by Hollister residents, with no other occupants in either vehicle.

Paramedics arrived and began to treat both drivers, who were subsequently taken to Natividad Hospital by ambulance, according to police.

The CHP said investigators do not think drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.