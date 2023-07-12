Letter: Shameful spending

In the words of Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer, “Fix the damn roads!” And this is directed to the COUNTY.

By no means should the COUNTY ever rely on any input from the CITY in this regard, considering the absolutely disgusting revisions to the streets of Ladd Lane and Southside Road. Imagine spending $600,000 to create such a debacle!

Is there no end to the waste of thousands of dollars by the City of Hollister? That atrocious sign downtown and the horrific roadway on Ladd Lane and Southside Road? Who is responsible for these shameful expenditures?

Jane Dabo Cruz

Hollister