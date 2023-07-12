good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
86.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
July 12, 2023
Article Search
The Hollister Little League 11U All Star team edged Hartnell 3-2 to win the District 9 championship June 30 at Ferrasci Little League Field in Salinas. Submitted photo.
FeaturedSportsLocal SportsYouth Sports

Hollister 11U, 12U Little League All Star teams win District titles

By: Emanuel Lee
60
0

The Hollister Little League All Star teams tend to dominate the District 9 Tournament, and this season it was no different. 

The 11U and 12U squads won their respective age divisions, while the 10U lost in the finals. Winners in the District round advance to the Section 5 Tournament. The 12U team started Section 5 play vs. Santa Teresa July 12 at Union Little League Field in San Jose. 

The 11U tournament starts July 14 and is hosted by Campbell and Moreland Little League. The two Hollister teams will attempt to do what no Hollister squad has done in at least 10 years: advance to the Northern California Divisional tournament. 

The Section 5 Tournament has proven to be a roadblock for the Hollister All Stars in every age category, but 11U manager Johnny Lee Corral III is optimistic that both the 11U and 12U teams can get through Section, though he knows it will be a supreme challenge. 

“It’s going to be tough but I like this team,” he said. “I think they rely on not just skill but trust. They’ve grown a lot together. We had four new kids from last year’s [10U] team, but we’ve got the team chemistry, consistency, all those things [of a winning team].”

Corral III said he emphasizes a family-oriented, team-building approach, knowing many of the boys will grow up together and remain friends through middle school and high school. 

The roster includes Aaron Prieto, Jaxson Jennings, Jordan Corral, Andrew Freitas, Mason Mead, Valentin Munoz, Anthony Espinoza, Andrew Ruiz, Rhett Quinlan, Jack Hain, Brody Skow, Breyon Pelaiz and Caiden Duffy with Corral III and assistant coaches Johnny Lee Corral Jr. and Josh Jennings. 

With just five teams this year in the 11U District 9 field, Hollister wrapped things up nine days before the 12U team won its championship. The 11U group opened with a 6-0 victory over Hartnell before closing with a 5-3 win over Ferrasci and a 3-2 decision over Hartnell in the title game on June 30 at Ferrasci Little League Field in Salinas. 

Because Hollister won in three games, Corral III was able to use his best pitchers and shorten his rotation to three players. Those arms included Munoz and Freitas in Game 1, Freitas and Prieto in Game 2 and Munoz and Prieto in the championship contest. 

“They’re pretty consistent in the strike zone, they’ve got good speed on the ball, experience, just good mentality and they’re positive,” Corral III said. “All good attributes baseball players need. They understand situations, knowing what to do and what pitch to throw in certain situations.”

Corral III appreciated the team’s ability to prevail in close games, including the semifinals and finals. Hollister trailed for a time in its final two games. In fact, Corral III said the team trailed for a while against Ferrasci before roaring back for the victory. 

“I believe they had the lead on us for a while, but somewhere in the fourth or fifth inning we kind of broke it open,” he said. “The team knew how to push through any kind of mistakes and errors and they never quit.”

Corral III is only 27 and actually has a younger brother—not son—on the team in Jordan Corral, the leadoff hitter. Jordan has a high on-base percentage and brings intangibles every team needs to be successful. 

“He’s the littlest guy in Little League, but he’s a tough kid,” Corral III said. “My brother got walked a lot because he’s little. His strike zone is pretty small so it’s hard to pitch to him. He takes what they give him and does a great job for us.”

Prieto hits second in the lineup, Jennings third, Munoz cleanup and Freitas fifth in the order. Corral III said Jennings was “probably our most consistent hitter throughout the tournament” but everyone did their part and contributed. 

From a purely offensive standpoint, Corral III said the team struggled a bit as the players were used to hitting against faster pitching. That will surely come in the Section 5 Tournament as the competition will be markedly tougher. 

“I think they’re used to seeing 60s [mph pitches] rather than 40s, so hopefully this tournament we’ll see faster pitches we can hit and get our offense up to what we’re used to seeing,” he said.

The 12U team steamrolled its competition, going 4-0 with a double-digit average margin of victory. Hollister’s only close game came in the final, where it beat Hartnell, 4-2, on July 8 at Manzanita Field in Prunedale. 

The roster includes Cadence Smith, Sammy Canela, Dylan Cantrell, Rocco Gamez, Taylor Heckman, Reece Kaplansky, Izaiah Lopez, Nathan Osorio, Ezyiael “Bryant” Quezada, Nicolas Quezada, Eli Ramos, and Fabian Romo with manager David Kaplansky and coaches Bryan Smith and Javier Ramos. 

The Hollister 12U All Star team celebrates after winning the District 9 title July 8. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Hollister’s Izaiah Lopez makes a nice play at shortstop during the D-9 title game. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected].

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Two Hollister drivers suffer major injuries in collision

Staff Report -
Two people were transported to the hospital with major...
Community

Salinas man dies in crash south of Gilroy

Staff Report -
A 21-year-old Salinas man died late Saturday night in...
Business

Local Scene: Academic honors

Staff Report -
Dinsmore earns Dean’s List honors Avery Dinsmore, of Hollister, was...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Two Hollister drivers suffer major injuries in collision

Salinas man dies in crash south of Gilroy