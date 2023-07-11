good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
79.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
July 11, 2023
Article Search
NewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Engineers and Scientists union endorses new contract with HHMH

Local 20 is first labor unit to support new agreement since Chapter 9 filing

By: Staff Report
5
0

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) and the San Benito Health Care District (District) announced July 10 that they have received unanimous approval from the Engineers and Scientists of California Local 20 (ESC Local 20) regarding a new labor agreement.

The decision by ESC Local 20 marks the first union to agree to a new contract since HHMH filed for Chapter 9 Bankruptcy in May, says a press release from HHMH. ESC Local 20 represents about 17 employees at HHMH.

“We are pleased with the outcome of our negotiations with ESC,” said Mary Casillas, interim CEO for Hazel Hawkins. “This agreement takes us another step closer to financial solvency as we look forward to the future of healthcare in San Benito County.”

The agreement provides clarity on a number of issues, including safeguarding current pensions and Personal Time Off (PTO) accrual as well as new medical benefits packages for its members, says the press release.

HHMH continues to seek either a strategic partner or buyer to help secure access to quality healthcare in the community now and into the future, the press release adds.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Nurses question hospital bankruptcy decision

Staff Report -
A town hall meeting in Hollister drew more than...
Community

Illegal fireworks net dozens of citations in Hollister

Michael Moore -
Hollister police and firefighters issued 46 citations for the...
Business

Hollister Native American Gathering scheduled for July 15

submitted -
The Hollister Native American Gathering committee, in collaboration with...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Nurses question hospital bankruptcy decision

sirens

Illegal fireworks net dozens of citations in Hollister