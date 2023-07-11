Engineers and Scientists union endorses new contract with HHMH

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) and the San Benito Health Care District (District) announced July 10 that they have received unanimous approval from the Engineers and Scientists of California Local 20 (ESC Local 20) regarding a new labor agreement.

The decision by ESC Local 20 marks the first union to agree to a new contract since HHMH filed for Chapter 9 Bankruptcy in May, says a press release from HHMH. ESC Local 20 represents about 17 employees at HHMH.

“We are pleased with the outcome of our negotiations with ESC,” said Mary Casillas, interim CEO for Hazel Hawkins. “This agreement takes us another step closer to financial solvency as we look forward to the future of healthcare in San Benito County.”

The agreement provides clarity on a number of issues, including safeguarding current pensions and Personal Time Off (PTO) accrual as well as new medical benefits packages for its members, says the press release.

HHMH continues to seek either a strategic partner or buyer to help secure access to quality healthcare in the community now and into the future, the press release adds.