The Hollister Independence Rally is set to return to town on Fourth of July weekend, for the first time since 2017.

The city council voted unanimously at the Jan. 7 meeting to approve and authorize the 2025 motorcycle rally in downtown Hollister. City Manager David Mirrione is currently negotiating with promoter Roadshows, Inc., on a contract to conduct the event.

“We are very excited that (we are) getting closer and closer to bringing back our tradition of our Independence Rally,” Mayor Roxanne Stephens said after the council’s vote. “Hollister is known for that event, worldwide. This is overwhelmingly what the majority of Hollister residents want, so we’re hopeful we can make that happen for them.”

The estimated cost borne by the city to host the Independence Rally this year is up to $300,000, according to city staff. That cost is expected to leave the city without enough funds to also host its annual Fourth of July fireworks show.

However, Stephens said the city is still “exploring other ways to be able to support the July 4 fireworks show” concurrently with the motorcycle rally.

City staff will continue to update the council in the coming months on contract negotiations and other operational considerations—including safety—for the Independence Rally.

Hollister’s annual downtown Independence Day motorcycle rally has drawn large crowds of bikers and spectators for the summer holiday since the city began officially sponsoring it in 1997. In fact, the rally dates back more than 70 years, starting out as an informal gathering that was more loosely organized by the Hollister biker community.

Formerly an annual occurrence, the last formal rally event took place in 2017. Since then, various factors including financial concerns and the Covid-19 pandemic have derailed plans to host an organized rally.

In 2022, Hollister’s voters overwhelmingly approved Measure T, an advisory measure asking residents if they want the Independence Rally to return to downtown for the Fourth of July weekend. The measure passed with 63% approval of the voters.

Dozens of residents attended the Jan. 7 council meeting to express their interest in the 2025 Independence Rally. Members of the public who spoke to the council were entirely in support of the city’s blessing for the event.

Rally supporters touted the event’s proven financial boon to local businesses, and stressed the advantages of hosting such an ingrained tradition that draws visitors from far outside of Hollister.

Mike Corbin, founder of the Corbin motorcycle saddles company which is based in Hollister, thanked the council for considering hosting a rally in 2025.

“This is all done with a high cooperative spirit,” Corbin said of past motorcycle rallies in Hollister.

Corbin and other observers said the city shouldn’t expect large crowds for this year’s rally, largely because of the short notice in organizing and promoting the event before July 4.