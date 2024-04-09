Re: Hospital board appeals Chapter 9 bankruptcy, Free Lance 4/5/24

We have a mystery theater. The title is, “Who Killed the Hospital?” The time is now. The place is right here in Hollister.

Scenes: The hospital board meeting on the second floor of the Services Building. The main cast is the hospital board of five members, CEO, administrators, lawyers and consultants and County Board of Supervisors.

Other main characters are: nurses, doctors and hospital staff of engineers, electricians, plumbers, accountants, bookkeepers, handymen, gardeners, secretaries, janitors and housekeepers.

The chorus is made up of townspeople watching.

Synopsis: The hospital is the largest employer in town with hundreds of employees. Wages and salaries from these jobs are spent in every store and service doing business in Hollister. Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is plagued by insufficient income because the number of doctors and specialists are limited, making finances difficult.

Many people seek medical care and hospitalization out of town. The hospital board and CEO have filed bankruptcy and want to sell the hospital to a for-profit enterprise. A judge refused the bankruptcy in federal court. The board is filing an appeal in order to sell the hospital at reduced price.

Plot: The county board of supervisors have researched a complete plan to save the hospital and have offered this solution to the hospital board. This plan would seek specialty doctors, financial resources and management solutions to remedy the situation.

On the other hand, a profit focused healthcare institution would drain away local dollars to out-of-town investors and impoverish our town. The hospital board continues to pursue bankruptcy plans in order to sell at a distressed price that would harm taxpayers.

Conclusion: What will overcome this impasse? Will a Columbo type detective emerge to solve the mystery of why the hospital board adamantly refuses to use the help and expertise offered by the supervisors to buckle down and responsibly manage the hospital? Or will the hospital board succeed in killing the hospital?

Mary Zanger

Hollister