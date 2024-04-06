A new initiative to put land use decisions in the hands of San Benito County residents is currently circulating, the latest political effort by slow-growth advocates in the area.

The Empower Voters to Make Land Use Decisions Initiative would amend the county’s General Plan to bring decisions on the redesignation of unincorporated county lands to a vote of the people.

“This Initiative amends the San Benito County General Plan (‘General Plan’), including its Land Use Diagram, to readopt the existing Agriculture (A), Rural (R), and Rangeland (RG) land use designations, such that they may only be amended or re-designated by a vote of the people, with limited exceptions,” reads the official initiative text.

Local activist Andy Hsia-Coron has been making the rounds presenting the initiative to officials and the public. He and supporters are currently gathering signatures to make the initiative a reality. They need to gather at least 1,985 signatures within a six-month period, after which the county board of supervisors can adopt the initiative or put it on the ballot as a measure in the Nov. 5 general election.

“The reason we feel voters need to have more of a say is (because) we believe the folks in the county feel the pace of growth is too fast, that it’s destructive to the quality of life, not well planned, not well thought out. And when they have engaged in their voting decisions, it seems like the supervisors have found ways to go around (voters’) decisions,” said Hsia-Coron.

Four “nodes” along Highway 101 are a point of contention and focus of the initiative. These include the Rocks Ranch, Betabel Road, Livestock 101 and Highway 129 areas.

Hsia-Coron said these areas would be removed from the General Plan under the initiative, as the voters had already considered them as part of Measure K in 2020. Measure K would have adopted an ordinance approved unanimously by county supervisors that converted the four properties (nodes) at highway interchanges to regional commercial “C-3” zoning.

That measure didn’t pass and county officials moved to designate three of the four areas for “C-1” commercial use. Hsia-Coron thinks this went against the will of the people. Other nodes in the county that have not been addressed will be part of the proposed initiative’s scope.

“But all the other nodes in the county I know—there’s 12 or 13 other ones that we originally listed. We don’t have to remove them. Under the rules of the initiative, when [the nodes] come forward for consideration that people would have to vote for them,” Hsia-Coron explained.

The Empower Voters Initiative is an off-shoot of 2022’s failed Measure Q— which was also championed by Hsia-Coron—with slight variations.

Measure Q would have amended the county’s General Plan to require voter approval for the future rezoning of agricultural, rural, rangeland and other open space properties in San Benito County into commercial or industrial designations.

The measure was struck down, garnering only 43% of the vote.

Now, Hsia-Coron said the time is right for the Empower Voters Initiative. The 2024 primary election saw victories for slow-growth candidates vying for seats on the San Benito County Board of Supervisors. Incumbents Kollin Kosmicki and Dom Zanger retained their seats in District 2 and District 1, respectively, while former Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez secured the District 5 spot.

All three ran on platforms of slow-growth and infrastructure improvements. Hsia-Coron characterized them as “landslide” victories that reflected sentiments in the county around land use and development.