June 21, 2022
A musician for the Corazon Jalisciense youth mariachi band smiles for the camera as she and her bandmates march through the June 18 San Benito Saddle Horse Show parade. Photo: Michael Moore
NewsAgricultureFeaturedLocal News

Rodeo time!

Saddle Horse Show Parade returns to downtown Hollister

By: Michael Moore
The San Benito County Saddle Horse Show Parade returned to downtown Hollister Saturday for the first time in more than three years.

The parade—typically held as an annual preview to the San Benito County Rodeo—featured marching bands from area schools and communities, floats decorated and hosted by local youth sports teams and organizations, and entries celebrating businesses and clubs throughout the region.

And of course, the procession’s showcase were the equestrian entries, with recent Miss San Benito Rodeo contest winners and other dignitaries, as well as American cowboys, vaqueros and some of their children riding horseback atop authentic, ornately crafted saddles and tack. Leading off the June 18 parade were several dozen head of cattle herded through downtown Hollister along San Benito Street.

Spectators of all ages lined the Saturday morning parade route to enjoy the display of San Benito County’s agricultural heritage and the temperate weather. More than 50 entries comprised the parade, which celebrated the opening of the San Benito County Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo in Hollister.

This is the first year since 2019 that the Saddle Horse Association has held the Hollister parade, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also unique to the 2022 event is it kicked off the City of Hollister’s 150th anniversary celebration, which will continue throughout the summer with a number of community events.

The main events for the San Benito County Rodeo are scheduled for June 24-26 at Bolado Park Event Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sanbenitocountyrodeo.com.

For more information about the City of Hollister’s 150th anniversary celebration and events, visit hollister150.com.

June 18, downtown Hollister. Photo: Michael Moore
June 18, downtown Hollister. Photo: Michael Moore
June 18, downtown Hollister. Photo: Michael Moore
June 18, downtown Hollister. Photo: Michael Moore
June 18, downtown Hollister. Photo: Michael Moore
June 18, downtown Hollister. Photo: Michael Moore
June 18, downtown Hollister. Photo: Michael Moore

Upcoming rodeo events

All events will take place at Bolado Park Event Center, unless otherwise noted. Bolado Park is located at 9000 Airline Highway, Tres Pinos: 

Halter Horse Classes and Eliminations: 8am June 24 

Art & Tack Show Vendor Tent: 3-7pm June 24 

Wine and Beer tasting: 5pm June 24

Rodeo Performance: 7pm June 24 

Art & Tack Show Vendor Tent: 11am-6pm June 25 

Rodeo performance: 1:30pm June 25

Rodeo BBQ Live Music, Silent & Live Auction: 5pm June 25 

Charro Show & Mariachi Band: 11am June 26 

Art & Tack Show Vendor Tent: 11am-6pm June 26 

Rodeo Performance: 1:30pm June 26 

For tickets or more information, call 831.628.3545. 

