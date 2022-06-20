Heat advisory in effect through Tuesday

Local officials are warning residents that the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through Tuesday evening.

Daytime temperatures on June 20 and 21 are forecast between 93 and 105 degrees throughout the inland Bay Area and San Benito County, according to the NWS website. Overnight lows will be in the 60s in the valleys, and 70s in the hills.

The heat advisory is in effect until 10pm June 21. “Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” says the advisory.

Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room, and to check on their relatives and neighbors, says the advisory. Lightweight and loose fitting clothing is suggested.

The heat advisory affects all of San Benito County, as well as areas throughout the San Francisco Bay, Salinas Valley and Monterey County, according to the NWS.