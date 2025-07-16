As a mom of two kids and a passionate advocate for educational choice, I’m deeply concerned about the potential impact of Assembly Bill 84 (AB 84) on students and families along the Highway 101 corridor. This bill, if passed, would deal a devastating blow to non-classroom-based and online charter schools, leaving thousands of students without access to the personalized learning environments that have helped them thrive.

For many families in our communities—whether in rural San Martin, suburban Morgan Hill or urban Gilroy—charter schools have been a lifeline. Parents turn to virtual and homeschool options because they meet the unique needs of their children. Whether a student is recovering from bullying, dealing with chronic health conditions or simply needs a non-traditional approach to learning, charter schools provide a flexible, safe and supportive environment for academic success.

AB 84 threatens to tear down this support system. The bill imposes unnecessary and burdensome regulations on charter schools, forcing many families back into district-run schools that are often overcrowded, underperforming and ill-equipped to meet their children’s needs.

These district schools simply can’t offer the individualized attention and resources that many students require to succeed. For families like mine, this is more than an inconvenience—it’s a crisis.

And the damage doesn’t stop there. AB 84 would create a new layer of bureaucracy to micromanage charter schools, diverting precious funds away from classroom instruction and into administrative overhead.

Charter schools already operate under rigorous accountability standards. The additional oversight proposed by AB 84 would stifle innovation and diminish the flexibility that makes these schools successful.

What’s even more concerning is the risk to essential enrichment programs like music, theater and robotics—vital opportunities for a child’s development. These programs are not just nice-to-haves—they are central to fostering creativity, critical thinking and emotional growth. For virtual and homeschool students, these programs are integral to their educational experience. Cutting access to these opportunities would further limit their growth and future success.

Perhaps the most troubling consequence of AB 84 is the potential closure of high-performing charter schools, especially those serving vulnerable communities. Schools in our region have successfully provided tailored solutions for students who have been underserved by the traditional system. Shutting them down would leave families with fewer choices, deepening the educational divide in California.

Instead of restricting access to the flexible, personalized learning options that work, we should be expanding them. AB 84 undermines what works for students and families. It takes away parental choice, puts unnecessary obstacles in the way of innovation and risks the future success of countless students.

That’s why I am calling on our legislative representative, State Sen. Dave Cortese, who serves on the Senate Education Committee, to stand with students and families by rejecting AB 84. Sen. Cortese, you have long championed equity and access—this is your moment to protect educational opportunities for the families you represent.

Say no to AB 84 and yes to student-centered learning.

Dr. Nicole Conragen

San Martin