Letter: Council is stuck ‘back in time’

Allow me to rearrange your headlines (from the Oct. 20 Free Lance). “Back in time,” needs to move to the right and next to the Sword Swallower. Back in time appropriately describes the actions of the city council. The photo of the parade of the queen could describe the actions of the want-to-be queen, the mayor, Mia Casey.

This “Back in time” behavior of the city council chillingly exposes how the wealthy operate. The wealthy use money to finance political campaigns. With a cooperative council wealth accomplishes the agenda.

Clearly as your paper’s lower piece explains, “New housing laws aim to solve shortage,” Governor Newsom speaks. Lack of affordable housing cannot be swallowed like a sword. People’s voice cannot be waived away like the hand of a queen.

The issue is housing: low-income housing, affordable housing and market rate housing. The problem worsens as affordable housing becomes non-affordable because of market values kept in place by the wealthy. The present city council wants 15% affordable homes reduced to 12% affordable.

Behold, the real reason for the censure of councilman Rolan Resendiz. He advocates for the 15% affordable representing the voice of his constituents.

The real issue is housing, not the purported issue of poor behavior. This censure is a mere distraction. It is a trip back in time when the voice of people could be controlled by a mere wave of a queenly hand.

Even though headlines announce otherwise, the new laws only nibble at the issue. The nibbles reduce security deposits from two to three months rent to one month. New laws disallow any quality abuse but do allow affordable accessory units and also allow a bonus for developers. Developers will be able to increase density above that allowed in the general plan.

Because of our housing shortage, developers can win regardless. The voice of Councilman Resendiz is more valuable than ever. The people—not the wealthy—must rule. Censure the city council, not councilmember Resendiz.

The laws already favor developers. The reality exists that most people favor Resendiz—not only his voting constituents but all others wanting to slow the grasp of developers on our city.

Mary Zanger

Hollister