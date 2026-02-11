Sometime between now and Feb. 24, San Benito County Supervisors will discuss whether to change their meeting schedule to respect the people’s right to participation. For more than three years, this has been the primary motivation behind my efforts in local politics.

During those three years, I was told by county supervisors and local political folks that a change in the meeting schedule would be “unrealistic.” I don’t buy that and neither should you. We’re Americans. We can make it happen, even if doing so requires a citizens’ initiative campaign.

And when it comes to our rights, we have a right and an obligation to see to it that our rights are upheld.

Before the month is over, we will know exactly what our leaders think of our rights. The actions of those who choose to forsake the people—the workers, the voters, the taxpayers—will not be forgotten.

Those who side with the people will be immortalized as combatants against corruption, a noble few who chose to make the recognition of public empowerment a matter of public policy. They will be remembered as the first of their kind. Nothing short of a fully accessible meeting time can be considered acceptable.

Full recognition of our rights is non-negotiable. Our right to participation is not up for compromise.

In addition to being a truly historic change at the county level, an evening and/or weekend meeting time would also make California history. We would be a role model, a shining example for the rest of the state.

We can inspire others to do the same. Our county could be the nucleation point which bears the crystals of liberation all over the state!

Join us! Contact our county supervisors. Demand recognition of our right to participation. A strong public is a powerful, prosperous public!

Joseph Howard

Hollister