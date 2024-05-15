Juristac is an important wildlife habitat in southern Santa Clara County, and is sacred to the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band. Unfortunately, it is threatened with destruction by a proposed sand and gravel mine that would destroy more than 400 acres of pristine landscape.

County residents care deeply about Juristac and overwhelmingly support protecting it.

The evidence? More than 10,000 letters were submitted from the public to the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors during the comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Report on this project.

More than 99.9% of letters opposed the mine and voiced support for protecting Juristac. Only 10 letters supported the mine.

I hope the Board of Supervisors will take the residents’ message to heart and deny permits for the mine.

Claudia Rossi

Board Member, Green Foothills