In a previous letter to the editor, I briefly listed some reasons to adopt a more skeptical outlook of the recall campaigns. And so far, none of those reasons have been resolved.

However, one concern stands out above the rest: the unnerving reluctance among the recall supporters or proponents to push for populist reforms.

For instance, when the county’s Public Information Officer was singled out for a layoff and the position suspiciously closed, complaints were abundant. Many proponents and supporters were quick to declare their outrage, but fell silent just as swiftly. They moved on.

I have expressed my fear that a new supervisor will repeal our county’s lobbyist registration ordinance. This ordinance is vital to transparency. I have asked for assurance from the recall campaign leadership. So far, no public promises to preserve the ordinance have been made yet and I’m scared.

If it is repealed, we would lose another populist safeguard against corruption.

Nobody on the recall side publicly expresses disapproval with the prohibitive scheduling of the county supervisors’ regular meetings. If they were against corruption, they’d know that mere replacement is insufficient.

Have you ever heard any of these political folks talk about increasing opportunities for public attendance? I’ve been pushing on this matter for more than two years, talked to six county supervisors across two terms, and it seems nobody in politics cares about us once they’re in charge.

And no matter how much I express my concerns to the recall leadership, nobody pays any mind. Do they not understand the obvious advantage of promoting populist reforms?

To be an American populist is to side with the people. All we get from anti-populists is a recurring tax on our dignity. Let’s put an end to that.

From us, to us: glory!

Joseph Howard

Hollister