Agreement on a new fire protection contract last week means local residents can rest assured they will continue to have high-level safety services into the future. This was a monumental win for our community.

This agreement marked the end of a collective process to extend the arrangement that has worked well in our community for over a decade. It also marked the beginning of next steps—continuing to work collaboratively on finding a long-term solution that brings fiscal stability—and all sides are fully committed to the mission.

Frankly, we as local leaders can’t wait several more years to build a path to sustainability. It must, and will, start now.

This successful contract negotiation, however, creates a strong bridge toward a better and permanent solution—with sights set on analyzing options for a fire district serving all three jurisdictions.

I’m proud I was part of the negotiation team that devised most of the contract terms between the county and Hollister, with Hollister coming back to the county and San Juan in early June adding an extra year to the arrangements.

There were challenges along the way. But there are inherent obstacles with complex contracts like these—with inherent tensions—and we came together to find a positive resolution.

Thank you to all of our partners at the cities of San Juan Bautista and Hollister who worked together. Thank you to the citizens for all of your feedback along the way, and thank you to local firefighters for continuing to bravely serve our community.

As I stated at the June 10 board meeting where supervisors’ approval solidified the arrangement, any good deal requires that all sides give something to find consensus. In this case, all sides compromised to find a good path forward for our constituents.

In the county’s case, that means increasing the annual financial contribution 50% by an extra $1.1 million with annual escalators, along with providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in impact fee revenue to Hollister. Importantly, all three sides would have to agree to terminate the agreement, meaning we are in a stable position while working out the long-term plan.

As the District 2 supervisor who represents the western portion of the county, I was distinctly pleased for San Juan Bautista and surrounding areas that rely on Station 4. Maintaining a fully functioning station in San Juan has been an absolute sticking point for me throughout these discussions, as that station is a crucial element to western San Benito County and the overall public safety picture locally.

There have been disagreements along the way, but we must all make it a priority to listen to one another’s perspectives and understand our differences moving forward. If we do, and we must, there are no limits to what we can accomplish as a community.

Kollin Kosmicki

San Benito County Supervisor