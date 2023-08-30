good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
97.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 30, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter: Mayor is the one who is misled

By: Mary Zanger
8
0

Re: Free Lance 8/18/23

I am trying to understand the mayor of Hollister. This regards the reporter’s interview with Council member Resendiz and Mayor Casey. With a great deal of concentration I am considering the facts. It seems that what is said reveals the authentic problem.

For instance, Councilman Resendiz clearly articulates that the sewer costs will be on the backs of the taxpayers. There is no argument there. Impact fees paid by the developer are supposed to pay for water and sewer hookups but subsequent sewer maintenance and repair will be assessed to taxpayers including replacement of 1000-year-old lines.

The mayor’s turn to respond has me waiting for solid information on just what entity will pay for pressing maintenance repair and replacement. Instead she changes the subject. She trivializes those opposed by saying these people are misled by politicians. Since she is a politician, I am wondering if she includes herself.  

People who live here say that our roads no longer serve those current residents as commute time to go to work, shop or play has doubled and tripled. That is a fact and not misleading anyone. Sewer hookups support current and future growth. That is another fact.

The mayor’s other response blames environmentalists to whom she disdains to listen. 

Environmentalists advise managed use of water as living in California we survive by managing drought situations. Snowfall, river flow and underground water tables are thoroughly managed. Too rapid growth disturbs proper management. Managing sewer inflow and outflow is water management. Does the mayor consider these facts misleading the public ?? If she does, it seems that she is the one misled.

Perhaps the mayor’s refusal to listen causes a “raucous” mood during her meeting. The mayor’s and council members’ behavior other than Resendiz, are the very people she decries as misled by politicians and environmentalists. It seems that she misunderstands the whole situation.

Mary Zanger

Hollister

Mary Zanger

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Spartan Race brings healthy competition to Paicines

Hundreds of athletes and adventure racing hobbyists traveled to...
Community

Police locate aggressive dogs

Hollister Police Animal Care and Services recently located and...
Business

Applications now open for Arts Express Grant Program

The San Benito County Arts Council is seeking applications...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
274FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Hollister launches girls flag football program

Spartan Race brings healthy competition to Paicines