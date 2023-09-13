good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
68.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
September 16, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter: More action needed to slow climate change

By: Mary Zanger
24
0

Re: Wildfires and climate a vicious cycle

On this 22nd anniversary of the worst catastrophic occurrence in our country (9/11) we read of yet another impending catastrophe. Our California wildfires are at issue. They cause problems elsewhere. No disagreement is apparent concerning these problems but at issue is exactly how wildfires are reported and better managed.

In our beloved state we conform to emission standards on our automobiles, in our energy producing industries and in our factories. Wildfires are not included.  

Silly to add, of course, is that no emission standards can be placed on wildfires. Because of pollution standards. Gov. Newsom can project to zero carbon by 2045. There appears to be disagreement; wildfires drop a smokescreen on that report. The awful truth seems to be that zero carbon cannot be achieved considering the events of forest fires.  

Wildfires have been considered natural occurrences like earthquakes and floods and not man made; however now wildfires present a different profile. They are exploding in cold regions like Alaska and Canada and never before seen as some of these dense forests are in permafrost.

As difficult to understand as spontaneous fires igniting in cold is the vast amounts of carbon dioxide fumes and heavy particulate matter in dense smoke that contaminates air currents traveling the globe.

There we have the big picture: wildfires affect the whole world as your paper explains. Agreement is there; disagreement involves whether they are man made or not. There resides the vicious cycle. Whether or not man made, the climate damage and change is agreed upon.  What is most frightening is the fact that with the occurrence of wildfires, zero carbon cannot soon be achieved, soon being 2030 or even 2045. 

Looming as an incontrovertible fact is that much more has to be promoted and achieved to slow the danger of climate change. High consumption of fossil fuels is no longer viable. Energy from sun and wind must be implemented as soon as possible.

Mary Zanger

Hollister

Mary Zanger

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Loaded gun found at Hollister High School leads to lockdown

A drug investigation on the Hollister High School campus...
Business

Local Scene: DUI checkpoint, academic honors

Police to conduct DUI checkpoint The Hollister Police Department will...
Community

Condor shooting under investigation in Hollister

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
276FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Hollister High School

Loaded gun found at Hollister High School leads to lockdown

Local Scene: DUI checkpoint, academic honors