good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
69.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
June 21, 2023
Article Search
Eighth-grader Megan Phillips was honored with the first-ever Mr. Ostenson Award of Excellency by the Rancho-Maze Band. Contributed photo
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal NewsNonprofitsSchools

Megan Phillips awarded for band devotion

Marguerite Maze eighth-grader exemplifies ‘Mr. O’s’ legacy

By: Staff Report
77
0

The nonprofit Rancho-Maze Band recently paid tribute to the legacy of Joe Ostenson—a pillar of the local music-education community for nearly half a century—by recognizing a local young musician who exemplifies the characteristics of the life-long educator. 

Marguerite Maze Middle School eighth-grader Megan Phillips was presented with the first Mr. Ostenson Award of Excellency at a recent awards ceremony for the Rancho Maze Band & Color Guard, says a press release from the Rancho-Maze Band. 

Eighth-grader Megan Phillips was honored with the first-ever Mr. Ostenson Award of Excellency by the Rancho-Maze Band. Contributed photo

“The recipient of this award must demonstrate the characteristics personified by the life-long educator, and must be thoroughly dedicated to the education of all students, encouraging others, devoting time to the program above and beyond what is required, and demonstrate leadership qualities,” says the press release. “In addition, the student should be a stellar ambassador of the program, well organized, able to find practicality in productive criticism and, above all, encourage fellow students to come together, collaborate and shine.”

Ostenson, affectionately known as Mr. O, was the founder of the Rancho-Maze Band. He was known for “treating everyone with dignity and care (and) finding value in all, regardless of age, background or ability,” says the press release. “His actions radiated the significance of structure, commitment and camaraderie.” 

Additional honorees recognized at the recent awards ceremony are: 

Color Guard Award of Distinction Recipient: Ava Gutierrez

Honor Guard Award Recipients: Ava Gutierrez, Alex Lemus

Outstanding Music Award Recipients: Benny Gomez, Matthew Williamson, Megan Phillips, Shyloh Gonzalez, Heidi Mendieta, Kyle Sanders and Yamilett Ramiez

Rookie of the Year Award Recipients: Aidan Rodriguez, Matthew Gomez Tinajero, Kanami Ikematsu, Kristina Len, Siena Madrid and Zoe Garza

Most Improved Award Recipients: Dahlia Solis Barrera, Kimberley Macias and Alina Martinez Mora.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Gavilan College breaks ground for new San Benito campus

Michael Moore -
Nearly two decades after Gavilan College purchased property for...
Agriculture

It’s rodeo time

Michael Moore -
The 89th annual San Benito County Saddle Horse Show...
College

Former Hollister standout Seryna Esparza hits it well at Coppin State

Emanuel Lee -
Last August, Seryna Esparza wasn’t sure if she was...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,078FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Gavilan College breaks ground for new San Benito campus

It’s rodeo time