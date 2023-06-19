Megan Phillips awarded for band devotion

The nonprofit Rancho-Maze Band recently paid tribute to the legacy of Joe Ostenson—a pillar of the local music-education community for nearly half a century—by recognizing a local young musician who exemplifies the characteristics of the life-long educator.

Marguerite Maze Middle School eighth-grader Megan Phillips was presented with the first Mr. Ostenson Award of Excellency at a recent awards ceremony for the Rancho Maze Band & Color Guard, says a press release from the Rancho-Maze Band.

Eighth-grader Megan Phillips was honored with the first-ever Mr. Ostenson Award of Excellency by the Rancho-Maze Band. Contributed photo

“The recipient of this award must demonstrate the characteristics personified by the life-long educator, and must be thoroughly dedicated to the education of all students, encouraging others, devoting time to the program above and beyond what is required, and demonstrate leadership qualities,” says the press release. “In addition, the student should be a stellar ambassador of the program, well organized, able to find practicality in productive criticism and, above all, encourage fellow students to come together, collaborate and shine.”

Ostenson, affectionately known as Mr. O, was the founder of the Rancho-Maze Band. He was known for “treating everyone with dignity and care (and) finding value in all, regardless of age, background or ability,” says the press release. “His actions radiated the significance of structure, commitment and camaraderie.”

Additional honorees recognized at the recent awards ceremony are:

Color Guard Award of Distinction Recipient: Ava Gutierrez

Honor Guard Award Recipients: Ava Gutierrez, Alex Lemus

Outstanding Music Award Recipients: Benny Gomez, Matthew Williamson, Megan Phillips, Shyloh Gonzalez, Heidi Mendieta, Kyle Sanders and Yamilett Ramiez

Rookie of the Year Award Recipients: Aidan Rodriguez, Matthew Gomez Tinajero, Kanami Ikematsu, Kristina Len, Siena Madrid and Zoe Garza

Most Improved Award Recipients: Dahlia Solis Barrera, Kimberley Macias and Alina Martinez Mora.