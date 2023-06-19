Public review begins for draft Economic Development Strategy

The Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County announced this week that it has completed a draft update of its Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), after receiving an $80,000 grant from the Economic Development Administration and a $5,000 contribution from the City of San Juan Bautista.

The CEDS is a five-year plan to promote economic development in communities and regions through a locally based, regionally driven process that engages economic agencies, community leaders, educators and members of the private, public and nonprofit sectors, says a press release from San Benito County. The local CEDS is a partnership among San Benito County and the cities of Hollister and San Juan Bautista, and it covers the period 2023-2027.

The CEDS also establishes a strategic roadmap for regional collaboration, and builds on the strengths of the region while identifying deficiencies in resources or expertise, the press release continues.

With an updated CEDS in place, agencies seeking funding are more likely to attract state and federal resources, and it is a prerequisite for any agency to qualify for EDA funding. The CEDS must be current; updated every five years; list specific projects that each jurisdiction expects to seek funding from the EDA to support; and adopted by the board of supervisors and approved by the EDA.



Without a current CEDS in place, funding would not be available to support efforts like the county’s Broadband Strategic Plan that is under development; support disaster recovery efforts; or support infrastructure and other crucial initiatives, says the press release.

The update of the CEDS for 2023-2027 will align San Benito County, the Cities of Hollister and San Juan Bautista and nonprofits in the region around priorities and projects that are important to the community—such as retaining hospital facilities, generating electrical power to support commercial development, improving broadband access, increasing water and sewer storage, workforce training and fire resiliency. Such efforts would not be considered for funding had they not been included in the updated CEDS, according to the EDC.



“Updating the CEDS is an important effort for our community to proactively address some of the challenges that we face as a region and to build on our strengths and recognize and work to correct gaps in resources or expertise of the region,” said Renee Wells, EDC Executive Director. “The strategy we develop will serve as a bridge that connects funding at the federal level to much needed projects at our local level.”



Over the last several months, the EDC worked with its CEDS consultants and strategy committee—made up of local stakeholders from throughout San Benito County (including those from the Cities of Hollister and San Juan Bautista)—to develop a CEDS that creates a strong sense of regional cooperation and partnerships between local businesses and government, says the press release. The EDC is developing a “CEDS Implementation Plan” that covers the next five-year term and will guide its administration of the strategic plan over that period, including meeting yearly with the CEDS strategy committee to ensure timelines and goals are met.



To develop a thorough CEDS, the EDC contracted with Stephen Wahlstromii (Wahlstrom & Associates) in association with Marie Jones Consulting, who bring years of experience and expertise to the effort.



The EDC will host two town hall meetings to provide an overview of the CEDS, and the draft document will be made available for public review through July 31. Details of the upcoming town hall meetings are:

– 6-7pm June 30 at the County Administration Building (in the Board Chambers at 481 Fourth Street, first Floor, Hollister, CA)

– 5:30-6:30pm July 6 at the San Juan Bautista City Hall (in the Council Chambers at 311 Second Street, San Juan Bautista, CA).

Feedback is requested no later than July 31.

View the draft of the CEDS at https://tinyurl.com/54kxa7j6.

Comments on the CEDS can also be addressed to the EDC staff:

All comments on the CEDS should be addressed to EDC staff: Renee Wells, EDC Executive Director at [email protected]; or Amy Paris, EDC Coordinator at [email protected].