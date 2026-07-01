Great Heller cartoon this week (June 26 edition of the Free Lance) depicting a normal couple categorizing a TV display! Elon Musk becomes a trillionaire! The couple’s jaded looks lament the real issue: one person powerfully controls an unimaginable amount of dollars while most others go hungry.

None in the cartoon appear happy: not the wide eyed husband nor the unimpressed wife, not even Musk himself with half lidded eyes and pursed lips hiding disgusting pleasure.

This is my question: Would the couple be pleased with a fairer financial situation? And then would Musk be happy with that situation? He might surprise himself!

Like a great amount of others I would be happier to know that most people had enough to eat. Enough means quality along with quantity. Quality means enough vital nutrients like vitamins, minerals and protein along with starches and sugars which are all necessary to prevent disease.

Let’s go back to the wife in the cartoon because her remarks have depth. She prefers to completely reverse the situation by way of her comment.

The appearance of one man possessing a spaceful of abundance congers another possibility for her. Rather than the sorrowful, thin-bodied, unhealthy demeanor of the hungry, she envisions unbelievable joy and happiness revealing her own joy and satisfaction if the situation were reversed.

It seems to me that a trillion dollars infused into a divided society would be transformative. Imagine healthy people possessing fine educations!

According to the Dan Walters Guest View we will vote in November to tax the wealthy. We must be prepared to resist the wealthy push back.

More resources into people produce more ideas, experiments, inventions and incomes which in turn produce more resources. A people-strengthened country produces a strong country.

Mary Zanger

Hollister