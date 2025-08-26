A decade ago, California summers brought not only heat, but the threat of rolling blackouts. Extreme heat waves pushed our electricity system to the brink, leaving millions without power when they needed it most.

The story has changed. Thanks to battery energy storage systems (BESS), the lights have stayed on. These systems store excess solar power during the day and release it at night when demand is high.

Five years ago, California had only a few hundred megawatts of battery storage. Today, we have more than 15,700 MW—enough to keep the grid stable during record breaking heat waves. State officials credit solar and battery storage with preventing the blackouts that once felt inevitable.

This is not just about comfort—it’s about public safety. In San Benito County, blackouts can disrupt homes, farms, businesses, hospitals and emergency services. Local battery storage can be a lifeline in times of extreme heat or emergencies.

Some have pointed to the Moss Landing battery fire as a reason for caution. But such incidents are rare and have led to stronger safety standards and better emergency planning.

The solution is not to stop building, but to build smarter and safer. California is aiming for 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2045.

By supporting well-designed storage projects, San Benito County can protect residents, strengthen the grid and create local clean energy jobs. The next heat wave is coming. Let’s be ready—with the reliable, clean power our community deserves.

Danny Camacho

Hollister