We are excited to bring you the Inaugural Battle of the Bands and Car Show to honor a Band of Brothers Fundraiser.

VFW Auxiliary 9242 and APEX Specialty Planning is honored to sponsor this family fun event at Bolado Park Event Center as a fundraiser to assist local veterans and families in need. Since 1947, our auxiliary has been serving veterans, families and our community that we love and cherish.

The need is becoming greater due to trying economic times, and we are seeking ways to replenish our funds. One hundred percent of our fundraising goes to veterans and the needs in our community. We have donated money and time for scholarships, special needs, veteran emergencies and veteran events.

We wanted an event that would also give an opportunity for our local veteran-focused nonprofit groups to also fundraise. As such, we have the American Legion sponsoring the food booth “Battleborn BBQ” for delicious BBQ sandwiches. Honor Flight will also be out with a booth.

At the opening ceremonies, Quilts of Honor (Pinnacle Quilters) will be presenting a quilt to a very deserving veteran.

This event will take place 9am-9pm Sept. 13 at the Bolado Event Center, 9000 Airline Highway, Tres Pinos, on the main lawn.

We are proud to introduce Ed Crooner, Master of Ceremonies and Speaker Extraordinaire as the event MC. He will introduce seven amazing bands who will be battling it out for the top three prizes. Each band will have up to one hour to play their best songs.

During intermission we will honor local nonprofit groups that help veterans on stage. We will also have a variety of hot rods on display. There will be ballot voting for the audience’s favorite 1st, 2nd & 3rd place best in show. We will have a surprise musical guest that you don’t want to miss!!!

Winners will be announced live on stage during our closing ceremonies.

We will have a variety of food and drink vendors (alcohol for those 21+), craft vendors, silent auctions items and T-shirt sales. There will be a Kid’s Corner that has jumphouses, balloon art, face painting and so much more.

We still need volunteers and sponsors to help accomplish our goals in making this an amazing event and help make a difference in a veteran’s life.

If you’re interested in becoming one of our volunteers, a booth or sponsors, please call 408.889.3390, or email us at le******@*****pg.com. Please join us!

Shari Ann Stevenson

VFW Auxiliary 9242 President