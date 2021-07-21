good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 21, 2021
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter to the editor: Answering the mayor’s lies

By: Michael Moore
Ignacio Velazquez’s screed responding to the Notice of Intention to Recall him from the Mayor’s office in Hollister opens with a lie and closes with a lie. Of course, this is to be expected from a mayor who apparently doesn’t know the difference between truth and falsehood. 

Accusing Hollister residents who oppose his disastrous decade-long reign as mayor of being individuals who believe Covid is a “hoax” is an especially cruel way to defend his indefensible record. Many people who oppose Mr. Velazquez have either contracted Covid or have family or friends who contracted the coronavirus or even died of it. What a callous statement from a politician who has positioned himself as the high priest of Covid awareness and protection!

The recall campaign has nothing to do with the results of the presidential election last year. Again, another attempt by the mayor to deflect and take the focus off his record of achieving nothing for this community, other than closed businesses, lost jobs, skyrocketing home prices and a consistently mismanaged Biker Rally.

Accusing Supervisor Peter Hernandez (whom he once supported) of being the recall ringleader is another falsehood spouted by this pathological liar at City Hall. Supervisor Hernandez holds no position with our committee and did not even sign the Notice of Intention. And, exactly what false information from extremists does Supervisor Hernandez distribute? If you have evidence, Mister Mayor, please come forward and present it. 

And, what is your definition of an extremist, a registered Republican (something you once were yourself)? Yet, what else can one expect from a man who wrote in a corpse for the Presidency of the United States in 2016?

Sorry, Mr. Velazquez, no developers are funding the recall campaign. In fact, our biggest donor is a member of the Catholic clergy. That may say something very significant.

For a decade you have misinformed and misled the people of this city. Every campaign cycle, you avoid talking about your record and just screech about being the anointed one to save Hollister from your mythical, evil “developers.” It’s always the same song and people are getting tired of the lyrics as they watch the homebuilding continue without pause.

You need to answer some questions now:

  1. During Covid-19, which of your “businesses” were closed down and for how long? How many of your employees were laid off?
  2. How much money did you grab from the PPP and other federal Covid relief programs?
  3. Why do you serve as an Advisor to a group called ChinaSiliconValley?
  4. Do your companies do business with Communist China?

It’s high time you stopped the lies and started answering the concerns of the residents of Hollister in an honest and forthright manner and explain to them exactly what your decade-long run at City Hall has produced for the citizens of this city. A walk through a downtown saturated with empty storefronts or a drive on our collapsing and potholed streets may provide the answer.

Andrew Russo

Hollister

Michael Moore

Balers wrap up 7 on 7s; Smith excited for upcoming season

