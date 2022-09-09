good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
96.5 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
September 9, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter to the editor: Bringing unity to City Hall

By: Mia Casey
20
0

Being an effective leader requires someone willing to set their ego aside and work together with other members. Listening to each member and treating them equally and with respect is crucial to creating a strong and cohesive team. A true leader does not attempt to control the discussion; he or she allows for differing viewpoints without becoming accusatory, dismissive or defensive. In fact, well-rounded discussions that embrace and consider differing views frequently bring about the best decisions.

Successful leaders will inspire the team, and empower them—they recognize an individual member’s talents, and encourage that member to take on tasks that suit them and which they can really excel at. Valuing each member’s individual contributions helps build a solid, unified team.

Good leadership is so important to our City Council. Councilmembers are all leaders, and as such should be welcoming and encourage participation from the public. Whether it is listening to a speaker at a meeting, engaging with them outside the chambers, or out on social media, it is important for a leader to model respectful behaviors.

Hollister has witnessed a divided city council for many years. This has frequently created gridlock at City Hall, making it difficult to get things done. Behaviors have ranged from mild disagreements to full on name-calling, threats and other displays of disrespect toward each other, and toward members of the public. Councilmembers have come and gone, but this problem has persisted. 

The mayor presides over the meetings, and in this leadership role, sets the tone for the council. The culture, environment and behaviors—both good and bad— are shaped by his leadership.

Councilmembers may not care for a particular speaker’s point of view, or who they are or what they represent—but in the eyes of the law, it does not matter. 

It is important for the city council to follow the rules set out in the Brown Act, and allow all members of the public to speak on any item of community interest at public comment. The council may choose not to act further on a speaker’s concerns, but the questioning of the speaker’s motives, name-calling or making accusations during a council meeting should never occur, and creates an atmosphere of distrust in the community. The mayor as chair of a city council meeting should not only refrain from engaging in this kind of behavior, but also has a duty to prevent other councilmembers from crossing this line as well.

As mayor, I would support the city council team, and bring needed unity and leadership to City Hall. Imagine how much more could be accomplished with a cohesive team focused on the work of the city. 

During my career, I was known as someone who could build unity and consensus among diverse groups. I respect other’s viewpoints and actually enjoy and continually learn from differing perspectives. I want all council members and the public to feel they are heard and valued. 

I know I can work collaboratively with our city council and rebuild the public’s trust, and I would be honored to be given the opportunity to put my leadership skills to work for the City of Hollister.

Mia Casey

Hollister

Mia Casey

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,912FansLike
269FollowersFollow
1,122FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Done with Thursdays, Hollister High football team prepares for traditional Friday...

Local arts council shares $4.75M grant for Central Coast