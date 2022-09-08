good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
72.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
September 8, 2022
Article Search
Local artist Phillip Ray Orabuena paints at a recent Arts in the Park event in Hollister. Photo: Contributed
NewsBusinessEconomyHealthNonprofitsFeaturedLocal News

Local arts council shares $4.75M grant for Central Coast

Program aims to use art to improve community outcomes

By: Michael Moore
1
0

The San Benito County Arts Council, Arts Council for Monterey County, Arts Council Santa Cruz County, San Luis Obispo County Arts Council, Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture and the Ventura County Arts Council announced that the Central Coast Region has been awarded a competitive $4.75 million grant to support the health, safety and resiliency of Central Coast communities through the arts.

The grant program, California Creative Corps, was developed by the California Arts Council in partnership with the state legislature, says a press release from the San Benito County Arts Council. California Creative Corps is an economic and workforce recovery pilot program intended to support pandemic recovery and the environmental, civic and social engagement of California’s most disproportionately impacted communities. Using a variety of art forms—including visual, performing and traditional arts—artists will advance positive community outcomes by creating locally-focused, contextually and culturally sensitive public messaging and work.

The initiative represents an unprecedented collaboration between county-designated arts agencies from all six counties, says the press release. The arts agencies will work cooperatively to support program administration and serve as primary partners, service providers and communication conduits in their respective geographies.

“This is an incredible opportunity to bring close to $5 million in economic recovery funds to the Central Coast region and in doing so, demonstrate the vast potential of artists working alongside nonprofits and government agencies to further community and economic development goals in the areas of public health, civic engagement, climate resilience and social justice,” said Jennifer Laine, executive director of the San Benito County Arts Council.  

Modeled in the style of the Works Progress Administration (WPA), the grant funding will support a media, outreach and engagement campaign designed to increase public health awareness messages to stop the spread of Covid-19; improve public awareness related to water and energy conservation, climate mitigation and emergency preparedness, relief and recovery; enhance civic engagement, including election participation; and provide more social justice and community engagement. 

Projects are intended to cultivate trust, belonging, community cohesion and interdependence—particularly in communities that are most impacted, the press release continues. Communities located in the lowest quartile of the California Healthy Places Index will be prioritized. 

The program will be implemented in multiple phases, and the regional guidelines and application process will be released in fall 2022. All funds will be distributed by Sept. 30, 2024.

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

San Benito County fair is on for Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Staff Report -
Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 San...
Local News

Local Scene: Luna Gallery workshops, Rally for Juristac

Staff Report -
Workshops scheduled at Luna Gallery Luna Eco Art Studios will...
Letters

Letters to the editor: Water warning, Measure Q

submitted -
Measure gives voters a chip Re: Monopoly Board and Measure...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,912FansLike
267FollowersFollow
1,122FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

San Benito County fair is on for Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Local Scene: Luna Gallery workshops, Rally for Juristac