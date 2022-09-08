San Benito County fair is on for Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 San Benito County Fair, which is scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the fairgrounds at Bolado Park Event Center, 9000 Airline Highway. This year’s fair will feature all the rides, games, shows, livestock, vendors, food, arts and crafts, live entertainment and family fun that have drawn thousands to the annual event over the years.

Pictured above is the scene from the 2019 San Benito County Fair.

Tickets and all other information related to the fair can be found on the San Benito County Fair website, sanbenitocountyfair.com. Fair organizers say there is still time to become a sponsor for the 2022 event. Sponsorship information is also available on the fair’s website.