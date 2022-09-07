Local Scene: Luna Gallery workshops, Rally for Juristac

Workshops scheduled at Luna Gallery

Luna Eco Art Studios will host art workshops on Fridays from 5-6:30pm in September. Luna Gallery and Eco Art Studio are located at 107C The Alameda, in San Juan Bautista.

Workshops are led by Jennifer Colby, PhD, a SoulCollage facilitator who has years of experience teaching the arts to all ages.

Upcoming workshops include SoulCollage free introduction on Sept. 9; plant printing on Sept. 16 (with a $20 materials fee); SoulCollage introduction on Sept. 23; and Fun Friday on Sept. 30. There is a limit of 10 people per workshop. To leave a message to reserve a space, call 831.623.2783.

Amah Mutsun co-sponsors rally against Sargent Quarry

The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band will join with representatives of dozens of organizations on Sept. 10 to rally against the proposed Sargent Quarry project in southern Santa Clara County.

The rally is scheduled for 1-4pm at McEntee Plaza in San Jose, in front of the Santa Clara County Government Building at 70 West Hedding Street.

Hundreds of tribal members and their supporters are planning to attend, to call on the county to deny the mine project’s permit on the tribe’s sacred ancestral lands known as Juristac, says a press release from the Amah Mutsun Tribe.

Speakers at the Sept. 10 rally will include elected officials, indigenous leaders as well as elders, scholars and representatives of environmental, human rights and faith organizations, says the press release. A total of 60 organizations are co-sponsoring the rally.

Sargent Quarry is proposed by Sargent Ranch Partners on a 403-acre property located about four miles south of Gilroy and one mile south of the Highways 101 and 25 interchange. The property sits within the 6,200-acre Sargent Ranch, which lies within the lands known to Native American inhabitants and their descendants as Juristac.

The Sargent Quarry proposal is currently undergoing an environmental review. A draft Environmental Impact Report on the project was completed earlier this summer, and members of the public have until Sept. 26 to submit comments on the document to county planning officials.

The project requires a conditional use permit from the county.

The Sargent Quarry proposal has also drawn the opposition of environmental advocates, who worry that the project could disrupt a key wildlife corridor and threaten local species.

Last week, Sargent Quarry’s developer offered to scale back their original proposal for the project to the option labeled “Alternative 3” in the draft EIR. Howard Justus, of Sargent Ranch Partners, said this option would reduce the projected impacts on tribal lands and the surrounding environment.

The press release from the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band says that a petition of opposition against Sargent Quarry will be presented at the Sept. 10 rally, with more than 20,000 signatures.