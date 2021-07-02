good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
68.8 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
July 2, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter to the editor: Demand in-person meetings now

By: submitted
12
0

This past Thursday, I had the privilege of attending the turning point USA informational meeting held in Hollister. It was a great event with some very eye opening material presented, but the greatest thing about it was that there was a large in-person crowd. It was not held on ZOOM! 

You could read people’s body language, hear the inflections in their voices, see facial expressions, and really put your finger on the pulse of the crowd. You could also see who and what didn’t resonate. 

None of these things are possible on Zoom. Zoom was a great “stop gap” measure to keep certain things going, but should never have been a long term replacement for in-person meetings or school instruction. 

After the “fireworks” at the Lowdon, Virginia school board meeting early last week, it was clear that when a large crowd of parents showed up in person for a meeting, expressing their feelings in no uncertain terms, articulately, passionately, with their back straight and necks bulled: the board members were not ready for it. This scene is being repeated all over real America, where they are having school board, city council and county board of supervisor meetings in person.

Last spring, school boards using Covid and Zoom as a cover began to teach the 1619 project, ethnic studies, equity and other like curriculums. 

Using some parents’ unfamiliarity with Zoom, and the inability of people in disagreement to create a “presence” at board meetings, they implemented their socialist curriculums in many places. 

The Zoom trick was not only used by school boards, but by mayors and city councils, county boards of supervisors and countless other governmental and civic organizations to push through unpopular agendas without fear of “pushback.” As citizens, these people work for us; we dictate policy, not them. 

It is “mission critical” that we demand that all meetings be in person again. If there can be 40,000 fans at the Giants/A’s game Friday night, a couple hundred people can attend a school board, city council, supervisor or other meeting in person. As citizens we need to take back control of our governmental organizations. 

Remember, they are elected to REPRESENT us, not RULE us. Having in-person meetings so they have to look us in the eye, vote in a public, non-hiding way, see the anger, frustration, joy and other reactions of people, is an important start! Call, write, email, visit in person, but let your elected and appointed officials know you want in-person meetings, not gutless virtual meetings. If they refuse, it is time to vote them out, or fire any appointed official who won’t. 

You are the government, not them. 

Randy Logue

Hollister

submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

White Sox wins Babe Ruth championship

Emanuel Lee -
Trailing 9-3 in the sixth inning, the White Sox...
Crime

Police plan DUI checkpoint July 4

Staff Report -
The Hollister Police Department warns motorists and other revelers...
News

San Benito County festivities for Independence Day weekend

Staff Report -
The Independence Day weekend is officially underway as San...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay Express
East Bay magazine
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

White Sox wins Babe Ruth championship

Police plan DUI checkpoint July 4