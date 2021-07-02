good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 2, 2021
The Hollister Little Leage organization is hosting a stand located on Tres Pinos Road next to Fosters Freeze. A portion of the profits will help pay for uniforms and grounds maintenance. Photo: Juan Reyes
FeaturedNews

San Benito County festivities for Independence Day weekend

Hollister Little League hosts fireworks stand on Tres Pinos Road

By: Staff Report
55
0

The Independence Day weekend is officially underway as San Benito County residents began buying fireworks as early as June 28.

The Hollister Little League organization has a fireworks stand located at the parking lot in front of what used to be the K-Mart building on Tres Pinos Road. A majority of the profits is used to purchase uniforms and help pay for ground maintenance.

Jerry Summers, vice president of the organization, said that this is their lone fundraiser of the year because the ones they normally have were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. They will be open until July 4 or when they sell out, whichever comes first. 

The Hollister Independence Rally on San Benito Street in downtown Hollister is postponed until next year, also due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, there are still several “unofficial” rally events planned throughout the county.

Corbin Saddles

  • July 3: Open House Party Bike Show, 2360 Technology Parkway, all-day

Top Hatters Motorcycle Club 

  • July 2: Trike Night, Top Hatters Clubhouse (843 San Benito Street), 5pm
  • July 3: 74th Anniversary Poker Run, Grillin & Chillin Ale House (401 McCray Street), check-in is 9-11am.
  • For more information call 831-537-4629

Wild One Saloon

  • July 3: J.C. Smith Band concert and bike show, 401 San Felipe Road, 2:30pm
Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
