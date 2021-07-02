San Benito County festivities for Independence Day weekend

The Independence Day weekend is officially underway as San Benito County residents began buying fireworks as early as June 28.

The Hollister Little League organization has a fireworks stand located at the parking lot in front of what used to be the K-Mart building on Tres Pinos Road. A majority of the profits is used to purchase uniforms and help pay for ground maintenance.

Jerry Summers, vice president of the organization, said that this is their lone fundraiser of the year because the ones they normally have were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. They will be open until July 4 or when they sell out, whichever comes first.

The Hollister Independence Rally on San Benito Street in downtown Hollister is postponed until next year, also due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, there are still several “unofficial” rally events planned throughout the county.

Corbin Saddles

July 3: Open House Party Bike Show, 2360 Technology Parkway, all-day

Top Hatters Motorcycle Club

July 2: Trike Night, Top Hatters Clubhouse (843 San Benito Street), 5pm

July 3: 74th Anniversary Poker Run, Grillin & Chillin Ale House (401 McCray Street), check-in is 9-11am.

For more information call 831-537-4629

Wild One Saloon

July 3: J.C. Smith Band concert and bike show, 401 San Felipe Road, 2:30pm