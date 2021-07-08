good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
85.6 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
July 8, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter to the editor: Inspect wells during drought

By: submitted
17
0

California, like much of the West, is facing a year of extreme drought which is causing some issues for residential water wells across the state. Water wells are a reliable, affordable, and safe source of water for over a million California residents and when properly maintained can provide clean water for over 20 years.

During periods of extreme drought, an ongoing issue facing some homeowners is their well “running dry,” or not producing sufficient water for their household. Water wells that stop producing water can cause frustration and concern for homeowners, and one of the best ways to prevent this is by having your water well inspected and water level tested by a professional water well contractor.

Water wells can slow their production for various reasons, and just because the water has stopped flowing does not mean the groundwater source has been depleted.

The California Groundwater Association represents the state’s water well contractors, pump installers, manufacturers, suppliers and groundwater professionals. Our members are currently experiencing a higher-than-average number of service calls and it is not uncommon for some water well contractors to schedule drilling or inspections up to two months in advance. So, it is important to act today to ensure your water well continues to operate properly and its water levels are sufficient.

To learn more about how droughts may be impacting your water well, you can visit https://wellowner.org/testyourwaterlevels/.

To find a qualified water well contractor to test your water levels, please visit https://www.groundh2o.org/member-directory.

Remember, maintaining a water well is the sole responsibility of the property owner. So, don’t wait until it’s too late to have your water well inspected by a professional water well contractor! 

Dave Schulenberg 

Executive Director, California Groundwater Association

submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Photos: Commercial construction continues

Juan Reyes -
The Amazon delivery center is beginning to come into...
Crime

Hollister PD responds to 757 holiday calls

Staff Report -
Hollister Police responded to a staggering 757 calls for...
Letters

Letter: Bring justice to victims

submitted -
To District Attorney Candice Hooper,  On Sunday June 20, 2021...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay Express
East Bay magazine
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Letter to the editor: Inspect wells during drought

Photos: Commercial construction continues