Photos: Commercial construction continues

The Amazon delivery center is beginning to come into shape as construction crews continue to work at the corner of San Felipe and Flynn roads in Hollister.

The 25.5-acre property will feature a 129,540-square-foot, 44-foot-tall facility.

According to plans submitted to the city, the 24/7 facility, located in the Citation Business Park, would include 710 van parking spaces for the delivery fleet, 260 spaces for employees and the public, and 15 spaces for semi-trucks.

The facility is slated to open later in 2021.

Down the road, a new 2,200-square-foot Starbucks drive-thru cafe is nearly finished as construction crews recently installed windows.

Starbucks will replace Houligans Restaurant, which was demolished to make way for the new building at 111 San Felipe Road. The coffee shop will feature outdoor seating and a 12-foot drive-thru lane that will accommodate up to 10 vehicles.