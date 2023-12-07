good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60.6 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 6, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedOpinionLetters

Letters: No one is above the law

By: submitted
13
0

Investigate Botelho, Strada Verde

I am very concerned by recent reports that former Supervisor Anthony Botelho was caught pulling down signs alerting citizens to the negative impact of the proposed Strada Verde development. I understand that there have been no charges against him for those actions. 

I’m requesting that you please follow up and investigate this concern. Although many, many citizens in Hollister and San Benito County oppose Strada Verde, it appears our local supervisors care more about developers than their own community. 

Sheri Benkosky

Hollister

No one above the law

Former Supervisor Anthony Botelho was caught and confronted by the county sheriff for tearing down and taking signs from the Stop Strada Verde effort. 

The Sheriff and District Attorney are giving the former county supervisor special treatment. They are not pursuing any charges against Botelho even though he was caught red-handed, admitted to taking them, and didn’t regret his actions. 

This insults our community—not just those who oppose Strada Verde, but everyone who plays by the rules and follows the law. No one is above the law. We need the rest of the facts to come out about the sign stealing. But, make no mistake, the sign stealing is just the tip of the iceberg. 

The unscrupulous Strada Verde developers, certain county staff and the board of supervisors have been engaged in underhanded and misleading dealings to deceive the public for years. We must take action now to hold them accountable.

Angel Gonzalez

Hollister

DA, sheriff enforce law selectively

I’m a lifelong San Benito County resident and a City Council Member for the City of San Juan Bautista. I am extremely concerned that the District Attorney and the County Sheriff have not charged Mr. Anthony Botelho of any crimes with his recent theft of political signs opposing his personal views.

I urge you to further investigate this matter. I have received numerous messages from my  constituents voicing their deep concerns and disgust with Mr. Botelho’s actions and inactions of the DA and Sheriff.

This theft of political signs can set a precedent for a “free for all” with the upcoming campaign season upon us. 

Why is a former elected official above the law of petty theft and possible vigilantism? He is video taped admitting to the theft under the guise of performing a public service!

I can no longer be silent about this behavior by a former county supervisor and selective law enforcement by the DA and Sheriff.

Jackie Morris-Lopez

San Juan Bautista, City Council member

submitted
submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Hollister council calls for Gaza ceasefire

Mayor says resolution ‘not issued to take a side’
Agriculture

Bird flu detected in San Benito County

Avian influenza, a “highly pathogenic” viral disease that infects...
Community

County schools celebrate Red Ribbon Week

The San Benito County Office of Education partnered with...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
282FollowersFollow
1,077FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Hollister council calls for Gaza ceasefire

Bird flu detected in San Benito County