September 16, 2023
Hollister High School
NewsCrimeFeatured

Loaded gun found at Hollister High School leads to lockdown

By: Staff Report
16
0

A drug investigation on the Hollister High School campus led to the discovery of a student in possession of a loaded firearm on Sept. 14. 

The school was placed on lockdown while law enforcement officials searched the campus. There is no longer a threat to the students or staff at the school, police said, and school was let out early for the day. 

Around 10:30am, a Hollister High School staff member was investigating a disturbance in the area of the school known as the “the 200’s.” During that investigation, the staff member witnessed what they believed to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction, and detained two students, police said.

Hollister Police School Resource Officer Rene Rayas was on campus and was called in to assist. Rayas reportedly discovered one of the students was armed with a loaded gun, and requested the assistance of additional officers. Both students were immediately detained.

About 21 officers converged on the school, including all on-duty Hollister Police units, administrative staff, investigative staff, three units from the San Benito County District Attorney’s Office and seven from the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. Police said there was concern that additional undetected firearms were still on campus. 

Using surveillance systems in place at the school, investigators identified additional persons of interest and their whereabouts at the school. After following up on that information, police coordinated with school staff to lift the lockdown.

“We would like to thank the Sheriff’s Office and SBC DA’s office for their assistance, along with the staff at Hollister High School for their work today,” police stated in a press release. “The children of this community are our most important asset and we will always respond in force to ensure their safety.” 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
