Local Scene: DUI checkpoint, academic honors

Police to conduct DUI checkpoint

The Hollister Police Department will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint starting at 6pm Sept. 16 at a location within the city limits. The checkpoint will last until 2am Sept. 17, according to Hollister Police.

Officers at the checkpoint will be enforcing impaired driving laws, license and registration requirements and other traffic code violations.

Locals named to Dean’s List

Hollister residents Alora Garcia and Areli Hernandez were named to the summer 2023 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List, says a press release from the university.

Community remembers 9/11

San Benito County and City of Hollister officials, public safety personnel and community members gathered at Veterans Memorial Hall on Sept. 11 to honor and remember those who died in 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

Twenty-two years ago, terrorists crashed two hijacked passenger planes into the Twin Towers in Manhattan, one into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and a fourth into a field in Pennsylvania. The coordinated attacks by Al-Qaeda left 2,977 people dead, and sparked numerous counter-terrorism and safety measures that forever altered life worldwide.

“(On) this September 11, and every September 11, let us remember those firefighters and police officers, sailors, soldiers, airmen and Americans,” says a post on the Hollister Police Department Facebook page. Not just the ones that died that day, but those who laid down their life in the global strife that ensued, or suffer today the fallout of that day. We will never, ever forget.”

Students and faculty at Hollister High School held a ceremony in remembrance of 9/11 in the main campus quad at lunch time. The ceremony was organized by the ASB Commissioners of Culture and Climate, Julian Aguilar and Anisa Fitzgerald, says the school’s email newsletter.

“The Scarlet Regiment Band played the National Anthem and local veterans from the VFW Honor Guard were present to play ‘Taps.’ Hollister FFA students set up a flag display on the campus’s senior mound, commemorating those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony included a moment of silence,” says the newsletter.

New law allows nonprofits to help state parks

California has renewed a law that aims to improve state parks and save money by allowing nonprofits to help maintain the parks.

Under the existing law, which is set to expire in January 2025, nonprofits may partner with the state to improve, restore, maintain and operate state parks.

After passing the state legislature, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 8 signed Senate Bill 668, proposed by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, which will continue operating or co-management agreements between the state and nonprofits.

According to Dodd’s office, these partnerships have provided important capital investments in the preservation and improvement of more than a dozen parks statewide, playing a critical role in keeping parks open during the 2011 recession.

“Nonprofit partners have provided important, stable funding to California’s state parks that allows them to remain open and allow continued public access,” said Rachel Norton, executive director of California State Parks Foundation, a nonprofit that sponsored the bill. “We envision a future where every state park has a dedicated partner that helps with financial support, programming, staffing and community engagement, and SB 668 is a crucial step in reaching that future.”

