good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
93.8 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
July 25, 2023
Article Search
CommunityNewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

Local man sentenced to jail for cruelty to an animal

Walter Monzon convicted of felony for harming neighbor’s pet

By: Staff Report
8
0

A local man was recently sentenced to serve time in the San Benito County Jail for intentionally harming a neighbor’s dog while impaired by methamphetamine use, according to authorities.

Walter Monzon was sentenced on July 13 on a felony charge of cruelty to an animal, according to the San Benito County District Attorney’s Office. During the hearing at San Benito County Superior Court, Monzon was sentenced to one year in the county jail.

The charges stem from an incident in which the sheriff’s office responded to a call reporting that Monzon had choked his neighbor’s dog, says a press release from the DA’s office. When contacted by deputies, Monzon claimed that the “devil was in the dog.” 

Deputies noted some evidence—including an admission by the suspect—that Monzon had recently used methamphetamine, authorities said. Monzon had told deputies that he had used methamphetamine about an hour before police arrived at the crime scene. 

Following Monzon’s arrest, DA Joel Buckingham’s office sought and obtained a felony conviction for Monzon’s actions. The dog was not seriously injured in the incident, says the press release. 

The case was prosecuted by Deputy DA Victor Alfaro, “who himself owns and cares for a dog and wanted to ensure that the defendant was prosecuted effectively for the conduct against the animal,” says the release. 

Fraud suspect to serve four years in prison

A Hollister man was recently sentenced in San Benito County Superior Court to prison for fraud using other people’s personal information, according to authorities. 

At a hearing July 13, Ted Baldwin pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession of identifying information with intent to defraud, and admitted that he had been convicted of a serious prior felony, according to the DA’s office. A judge sentenced Baldwin to four years in prison after he entered the guilty plea to the recent offense. 

The case was investigated by Hollister Police officers, says the press release. The case came to the attention of the Hollister Police Department after a member of the community observed and reported suspicious behavior. 

Baldwin had been found with numerous people’s personal information, including names and addresses, authorities said. 

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

First summer day camp keeps students busy, stimulated

On a recent July afternoon, Calaveras School buzzed with...
Community

San Benito County EMS begins buprenorphine distribution program

San Benito County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) this week...
Community

Letter: Hospital leadership’s claims fall short

While I appreciate whenever an elected official takes the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
274FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

First summer day camp keeps students busy, stimulated

San Benito County EMS begins buprenorphine distribution program