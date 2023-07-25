Local man sentenced to jail for cruelty to an animal

A local man was recently sentenced to serve time in the San Benito County Jail for intentionally harming a neighbor’s dog while impaired by methamphetamine use, according to authorities.

Walter Monzon was sentenced on July 13 on a felony charge of cruelty to an animal, according to the San Benito County District Attorney’s Office. During the hearing at San Benito County Superior Court, Monzon was sentenced to one year in the county jail.

The charges stem from an incident in which the sheriff’s office responded to a call reporting that Monzon had choked his neighbor’s dog, says a press release from the DA’s office. When contacted by deputies, Monzon claimed that the “devil was in the dog.”

Deputies noted some evidence—including an admission by the suspect—that Monzon had recently used methamphetamine, authorities said. Monzon had told deputies that he had used methamphetamine about an hour before police arrived at the crime scene.

Following Monzon’s arrest, DA Joel Buckingham’s office sought and obtained a felony conviction for Monzon’s actions. The dog was not seriously injured in the incident, says the press release.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy DA Victor Alfaro, “who himself owns and cares for a dog and wanted to ensure that the defendant was prosecuted effectively for the conduct against the animal,” says the release.

Fraud suspect to serve four years in prison

A Hollister man was recently sentenced in San Benito County Superior Court to prison for fraud using other people’s personal information, according to authorities.

At a hearing July 13, Ted Baldwin pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession of identifying information with intent to defraud, and admitted that he had been convicted of a serious prior felony, according to the DA’s office. A judge sentenced Baldwin to four years in prison after he entered the guilty plea to the recent offense.

The case was investigated by Hollister Police officers, says the press release. The case came to the attention of the Hollister Police Department after a member of the community observed and reported suspicious behavior.

Baldwin had been found with numerous people’s personal information, including names and addresses, authorities said.