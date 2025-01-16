Royston named to dean’s list

Lilia Royston, of Hollister, was named to the Utah Tech University dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students had to attain a semester GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 and complete at least 15 credits.

“Congratulations to our exceptional students whose dedication and hard work have earned them a well-deserved place on the honor roll,” Dr. Michael Lacourse, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Utah Tech, said. “Seeing our students embrace opportunities at Utah Tech and achieve excellence is truly inspiring. Their personal achievements exemplify the perseverance and resilience that define our educational community.”

Recycle Christmas trees

San Benito County Recology customers can recycle their Christmas tree at the curb, free of charge. Trees should be cut into sections no greater than three feet and set out for collection the night before—or no later than 6am—on your normal service day, says a press release from the county.

Collection of Christmas trees at the curb will occur until Jan. 31. Customers are asked to remove all decorations and stands. Flocked trees are not accepted.

For questions regarding Christmas tree recycling in San Benito County, call Recology Customer Service at 831.604.1715 or email Cu****************@Re******.com.

Scholarships available for medical studies

Applications for the 2025 Hazel Hawkins Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Awards are now available.

Each year, the Auxiliary awards scholarships to students who are pursuing a medical or medically oriented career, says a press release from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. The total amount awarded to each recipient will be at the discretion of the scholarship committee.

Auxiliary members put in thousands of hours throughout the year running a thrift shop and the hospital gift shop, and organizing fundraisers in order to fund scholarships and purchase equipment for HHMH and their Skilled Nursing Facilities, says the press release.

Eligibility requirements for a scholarship include: must be a high school graduate or equivalent; be resident of San Benito County for at least one year; and be currently enrolled in college. The application deadline is April 1.

To apply for a scholarship and to see a complete list of eligibility rules, visit the hospital’s website at hazelhawkins.com, on the home page under “Latest Updates.” Or contact Frankie Gallagher in the HHMH Public Relations office at 831.636.2644.