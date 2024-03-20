Alzheimer’s education seminar

The Community Foundation for San Benito County will host an Alzheimer’s Education Workshop on April 11 for members of the public to learn about the disease’s risk factors, warning signs, helpful resources and other information.

Presenters include Philip M. Geiger, Regional Director for the Alzheimer’s Association in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties; and Christina E. Andrade, who has 40 years of experience in providing individualized services to caregivers and currently works as the Senior Family Consultant for Health Projects Center – Del Mar Caregiver Resource Center.

Geiger manages the delivery of all Alzheimer’s Association activities, programs, and services in the tri-county area, while overseeing operations of both the Monterey and Santa Cruz offices, building partnerships and working collaboratively with health and community organizations, government entities and volunteers, says a press release from the Community Foundation.

Andrade is a 1974 graduate of Gavilan College with an LVN certificate. As a site director for an adult daycare program, Andrade joined the Health Projects Center’s team.

The workshop will take place at the Community Foundation Epicenter San Andreas Conference Room, 440 San Benito Street in Hollister. Two workshop sessions will take place: one from 11:30am-1pm and one from 5:30-7pm and attendees can choose which session to attend.

Attendance is free, but seating is limited. To reserve your spot, email [email protected] or call 831.630.1924 by March 29.

Purchase tomatoes, seedlings April 27

The South Valley Fleurs Garden Club’s annual heirloom tomato seedling sale will take place 9am-2pm April 27 at the Hollister Veterans Memorial building, 649 San Benito Street.

On sale will be seedlings, perennial plants and annuals—all propagated by South Valley Fleurs members. There will also be a variety of herbs, vegetables, flowers and garden inspired crafts; and even a table for kids to pot their own plants for free.

South Valley Fleurs is a nonprofit educational service organization affiliated with California Garden Clubs, Inc., and the National Garden Club, Inc.

All funds raised from the April 27 sale go to EduGrow Plant-to-Learn, a program that offers grants to youth groups and teachers who want to include gardening in their curriculum. The club maintains gardens in Hollister, Gilroy and Morgan Hill.

2.5-magnitude earthquake shakes South Valley

A 2.5 earthquake rattled an area of Santa Clara County northeast of Morgan Hill on March 14, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 3:38pm, centered in a remote area south of Mount Hamilton, about 6 miles deep along the Calaveras Fault Zone, the USGS said.

No damage has been reported.

