Bike blessing

The Top Hatters Motorcycle Club’s 31st annual Bike Blessing will take place 11am-1pm March 24 in Hollister. Motorcyclists are asked to check in at Hollister PowerSports at 411 San Felipe Road, then gather at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for the blessing.

Participants who want to partake in a meal and receive a run pin are asked to pay a $20 fee.

Each year, the Top Hatters Bike Blessing brings more than 1,000 bikers into Hollister on Palm Sunday, from all over the Central Coast.

Community Foundation scholarships

The Community Foundation For San Benito County is offering scholarship awards of $500 up to $2,000 for students who plan to study a wide variety of educational interests. The scholarship applications are open to any graduating high school senior who resides in San Benito County.

To apply, visit givesanbenito.org/scholarships.

The deadline to apply is March 8.

Gilroy Garlic sales spike as 49ers approach Super Bowl

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers are hungry for victory—and for garlic, if a recent spike in sales of products from Gilroy-based Christopher Ranch is any indication.

According to a press release from Christopher Ranch, the nation’s largest grower and packer of fresh garlic, sales of their products have increased by 20% since the 49ers beat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship, earning the Bay Area team a spot in the Feb. 11 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The local grower attributes the spike in sales directly to the Niners’ appearance in the big game, which draws millions of viewers annually and is the inspiration for countless gatherings and watch parties that are typically supplied with an abundance of appetizers, snacks and culinary presentations. In the Bay Area, many of these viewing parties are expected to feature Christopher Ranch Garlic, according to Christopher Ranch.

“With Christopher Ranch being the preeminent garlic farm in the San Francisco bay area, it comes as no surprise that snack-hungry Niners fans are gravitating to our brand,” said Ken Christopher, Executive Vice President of Christopher Ranch. “From guacamole and salsa to garlic fries, our products are perfectly positioned to deliver all the flavor local fans crave.”

Christopher Ranch joins the Niners fans in hoping the team beats the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11, the press release adds.

Fans and customers can find a variety of recipes featuring garlic on Christopher Ranch’s social media channels, as well as at their website, www.christopherranch.com/featured-recipes.