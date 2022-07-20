good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 21, 2022
Local Scene: Hartman makes President’s List

National Night Out is Aug. 2

By: Staff Report
Hartman makes President’s List

Jenna Hartman, of Hollister, was named to the Schreiner University President’s List for the spring semester.  

To be eligible for the President’s List, full-time students must earn at least a 4.0 grade point average for the term, passing all classes, and have at least 12 hours credit for the term, says a press release from Schreiner University.  

National Night Out

Meet your local public safety professionals, get an up close look at police cars and other equipment, and enjoy games and giveaways at the National Night Out on Aug. 2. Hosted by the Hollister Police Department, the event takes place at 649 San Benito Street, from 5:30-7:30pm. 

National Night Out is a “national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships,” according to the program’s website, natw.org. 

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” says the website. “Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

Chamber hosts Pinnacles Adventure Run

The San Benito County Chamber Foundation is partnering with Pinnacles National Park to coordinate the first ever virtual Pinnacles National Park Adventure Run, which is sponsored by Noriega Electric, according to an email newsletter from the chamber. 

“We invite the community to hike, walk, or run anywhere from 5k to 10k throughout the year,” says the announcement. “The goal of this run is to incentivize the community to get out and be active while also driving traffic to Pinnacles National Park. More so is the notion of making this virtual run an experience with your family and friends to shop and support local merchants after finishing up a hike at the Pinnacles.”

The idea for the Pinnacles run originated with the SBC Chamber Foundation’s Tourism Committee, which strategizes and designs “dynamic ways to leverage local and regional partners to promote San Benito County.” The adventure run is organized via a national platform that all national parks use to promote and operate their adventure runs and marathons: pinnaclesadventurerun.com 

“The Pinnacles Adventure Run highlights the Pinnacles at a national level and showcases San Benito County as the pathway into this national park. As the SBC Chamber Foundation specializes in economic development and tourism, we strive to create innovative ways to market San Benito County not just locally, but regionally to our Silicon Valley and Monterey Peninsula neighbors,” said Eduardo Navarro, Executive Director of the SBC Chamber Foundation. 

The Pinnacles Adventure Run not only serves to promote local tourism and healthy wellbeing efforts, but also youth leadership development programs like the foundation’s Pathways Empowerment Program, the announcement continues. Participation supports scholarships for graduating high school seniors pursuing college, technical or vocational careers and community impact programs supporting small businesses, local tourism and youth leadership opportunities.

Registration for the virtual Pinnacles National Park Adventure Run is open until Dec. 31. Since this is a virtual run, participants can run at any location, at their pace, outside or on a treadmill, alone or with a group of friends. 

For more information, contact Navarro at 831.637.5315 or visit pinnaclesadventurerun.com

Staff Report

