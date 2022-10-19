good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
66.8 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
October 20, 2022
Article Search
Calendar and Briefs
NewsBusinessEconomyLocal NewsNonprofitsFeatured

Local Scene: Highway 25 gains federal funds

By: Staff Report
35
0

Highway 25 project gains federal funds

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) last week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. 

The allocation includes $8.9 million in funds from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) of 2021 for a project in San Benito County to improve the curve and flatten the slope along State Route 25 near Pinnacles National Park, says a press release from the CTC. This project is located from about half a mile north of San Benito Lateral/Old Hernandez Road to 2.4 miles south of State Route 146. 

The project is intended to improve safety and reduce the number and severity of collisions, says the press release. 

The full $3 billion allocation to the CTC also includes more than $452 million from the IIJA and more than $123 million from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. 

“This allocation—which includes a significant federal investment—allows Caltrans and our local partners to continue building the equitable, sustainable and safe transportation system on which future generations will depend,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.

Canvassers not affiliated with county

The San Benito County Elections Department notified residents last week that individuals canvassing homes for voter registration information are not affiliated with the county office. 

The canvassers have been seen in yellow vests going door to door to collect personal voter information, says a press release from San Benito County. “In San Benito County, elections officials do not go door-to-door collecting personal voter information or information concerning your voting decisions,” says the press release. 

Authorities reminded residents that it is not necessary to answer their door, allow anyone inside or answer questions from anyone who approaches their home. 

Anyone with questions about voting or elections in San Benito County can call the elections department at 831.636.4016. 

Garret Kelly named to Dean’s List

Garret Kelly, of Hollister, has been named to the summer 2022 quarter Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West Campus in San Jose, according to a press release.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.

Speak up on wildfire issues

UC Davis researchers want to hear San Benito County residents’ perspectives on wildfire issues in California. Help protect your community from wildfire by sharing your opinions and experiences at https://linktr.ee/ucdwildfire

Responses to the survey will inform local leaders and policymakers about local landscape and community values, guiding solutions to reduce the impact of wildfire and bolstering resilience for everyone, says a press release from UC Davis.

The project involves two surveys: one about wildfire risk and the other about wildfire messaging. The surveys should take 15 to 20 minutes to complete. Responses are kept strictly

confidential, and everyone can be entered in a drawing to win an iPad or a $25 gift card.

Participants must be at least 18 years old, says the press release. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Hollister High field hockey team claims first league championship

Emanuel Lee -
The Hollister High field hockey team has never won...
Crime

Hollister High beefs up security at stadium

Michael Moore -
New security measures at Andy Hardin Stadium went into...
Agriculture

Bird Flu detected in San Benito County

Staff Report -
San Benito County public health officials are warning residents...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,912FansLike
270FollowersFollow
1,120FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Hollister High field hockey team claims first league championship

Hollister High beefs up security at stadium