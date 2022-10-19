Local Scene: Highway 25 gains federal funds

Highway 25 project gains federal funds

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) last week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.

The allocation includes $8.9 million in funds from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) of 2021 for a project in San Benito County to improve the curve and flatten the slope along State Route 25 near Pinnacles National Park, says a press release from the CTC. This project is located from about half a mile north of San Benito Lateral/Old Hernandez Road to 2.4 miles south of State Route 146.

The project is intended to improve safety and reduce the number and severity of collisions, says the press release.

The full $3 billion allocation to the CTC also includes more than $452 million from the IIJA and more than $123 million from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“This allocation—which includes a significant federal investment—allows Caltrans and our local partners to continue building the equitable, sustainable and safe transportation system on which future generations will depend,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.

Canvassers not affiliated with county

The San Benito County Elections Department notified residents last week that individuals canvassing homes for voter registration information are not affiliated with the county office.

The canvassers have been seen in yellow vests going door to door to collect personal voter information, says a press release from San Benito County. “In San Benito County, elections officials do not go door-to-door collecting personal voter information or information concerning your voting decisions,” says the press release.

Authorities reminded residents that it is not necessary to answer their door, allow anyone inside or answer questions from anyone who approaches their home.

Anyone with questions about voting or elections in San Benito County can call the elections department at 831.636.4016.

Garret Kelly named to Dean’s List

Garret Kelly, of Hollister, has been named to the summer 2022 quarter Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West Campus in San Jose, according to a press release.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.

Speak up on wildfire issues

UC Davis researchers want to hear San Benito County residents’ perspectives on wildfire issues in California. Help protect your community from wildfire by sharing your opinions and experiences at https://linktr.ee/ucdwildfire.

Responses to the survey will inform local leaders and policymakers about local landscape and community values, guiding solutions to reduce the impact of wildfire and bolstering resilience for everyone, says a press release from UC Davis.

The project involves two surveys: one about wildfire risk and the other about wildfire messaging. The surveys should take 15 to 20 minutes to complete. Responses are kept strictly

confidential, and everyone can be entered in a drawing to win an iPad or a $25 gift card.

Participants must be at least 18 years old, says the press release.