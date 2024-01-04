Living History Days

Step back to the early days of San Juan Bautista at Living History Days at San Juan Bautista State Historic Park. Meet mountain men, Civil War soldiers, Victorian ladies and more. Enjoy craft and cooking demonstrations. Enjoy an old-fashioned soda in the historic Plaza Hotel Saloon. See historic horse-drawn vehicles inside the Plaza Stables and Victorian furnishings in the Plaza Hotel and Zanetta family home.

Living History Days at the historical park are scheduled for 11am-4pm Jan. 6, Feb. 3, March 2 and April 6.

San Juan Bautista State Historic Park is located on Second Street in downtown San Juan Bautista.

Math Festival is Jan. 10

The San Benito County Office of Education will host the second annual Math Festival Jan. 10 at the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Hollister. The event is sponsored by SBCOE in partnership with Julia Robinson Math Festival.

Students in grades 3-8 and their families will have the chance to engage in hands-on, play-based math activities, says an event announcement from SBCOE.

Space is limited for the event, which is scheduled for 4:30-6:30pm Jan. 10. Interested students and parents are encouraged to RSVP before Jan. 5. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/45TKWco.

County clerk-recorder, elections offices now on Lana Way

The San Benito County offices of the clerk-recorder and elections are now located at 1601 Lana Way, in Hollister. All services provided by the clerk-recorder and elections staff can be found at this location.

The county services relocated after a fire destroyed the former offices on Fifth Street in summer of 2023.

Mount Madonna School to present ‘Into the Woods’

On Jan. 27 and 28 at 2pm, Mount Madonna School (MMS) will present its high school production of “Into the Woods.”

“The story’s theme is to be aware of the influence you have on others, whether it be your own children, or simply other individuals you interact with,” said senior Bella Sol Padilla. “I will be playing the role of Little Red Riding Hood, a young girl who is trying to navigate her way through the woods. Similarly, I am also a young individual trying to make my way through life as I transition from high schooler to college student.”

“The production of ‘Into the Woods’ delves into the depths of darkness, morality and humor,” said Director Chelsea Otterness. “This play is as multifaceted as the human experience itself. We venture beyond archetypal characters, delving into the repercussions of pursuing selfish agendas. Our talented students infuse their roles with years of experience, pushing the boundaries of characterization and showcasing their prowess in both acting and musical performance.”

“Into the Woods” is a work by American composer/lyricist, Stephen Sondheim, who died in 2021.

“Sondheim’s works are both clever and lush and lead the listener into profound thoughts and feelings,” said Holly Ota, MMS performing arts music director. “This story challenges students—and the audience—to consider what they wish for, what means they are willing to employ to pursue those wishes and what the true value of receiving those wishes may be.”

Student Bella Sol Padilla said she recognized the benefits of being onstage beyond the experience, itself.

“Performing arts helps people come out of their shell,” Padilla said. “When I started at Mount Madonna School, I would never have sung in front of an audience. With encouragement and a safe environment, I was able to blossom. Now, I will be performing a solo and multiple songs in a show.”

Tickets are on sale at mms-intothewoods.brownpapertickets.com. Adult tickets are $15; $10 for 18 and under; all seats are reserved.