Local Scene: NROTC scholarships available

Planning and Saving for College

The Community Foundation for San Benito County will host a financial education workshop on “Planning and Saving for College” on Sept. 27 at the Epicenter conference room, 440 San Benito Street in Hollister. Two sessions will take place, 11:30am-1pm and 5:30-7pm.

Learn who can fund a 529 account and who benefits, and learn about the impact a 529 account can have on financial aid and scholarships.

The workshop will be presented by Robert Gustavis II, Divisional VP of Edward Jones, with special co-host Alexis Winder, Financial Advisor, according to a press release from the Community Foundation.

Interested attendees are asked to RSVP by Sept. 20 at 831.630.1924 or [email protected].

Gavilan’s championship football team celebrating 50 years

In the five decades since the Gavilan College football team won the national championship in 1973, Coach Bob Garcia has helped organize three reunions with the players, coaches and everyone else involved in the historic run.

Now, Garcia is heading up a reunion for the big five-oh.

The 50th reunion of the Rams’ championship run will be celebrated over the Sept. 8-10 weekend, and Garcia is hoping to get the word out to let the former players and everyone involved in the program know about the festivities.

The reunion starts off Sept. 8 with a dinner at Old City Hall Restaurant in downtown Gilroy. Guest speakers expected to attend include Garcia’s son Jeff, a Gilroy native who enjoyed a lengthy career in the National Football League, and Rhett Hall of Morgan Hill, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers, among others.

On Sept. 9, the 1973 team will be introduced during Gavilan’s football game against De Anza College.

To wrap up the weekend, Garcia is hosting a barbecue at his house on Sept. 10.

“It was a great group of guys,” Garcia said, reflecting on the team that went undefeated despite trailing many of their games at halftime. “The community was unbelievable. They turned out and supported the program.”

Tickets for the Sept. 8 dinner are $30. For information, call Garcia at 408.843.8826.

Spartan Race returns to Paicines

Thousands of people are expected to descend into San Benito County on their way to Paicines Ranch for the Spartan Race on Aug. 26-27.

The race, open to participants and spectators, features a variety of obstacles among a series of courses, referred to as the Sprint 5K, Super 10K and Beast 21K.

The ranch, located at 13388 Airline Highway in Paicines, previously hosted the event in 2022.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/4k92wn9b.

Chorale searching for singers

The San Benito Oriana Chorale is searching for singers for its fall season. All voices are welcome, and no auditions are required.

Rehearsals begin Aug. 28, and are held at Christ Fellowship Church, 2066 San Benito St. in Hollister, on Mondays from 7-9pm. For information, call 831.801.7131.

NROTC offering college scholarships

The Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) is offering a Marine Corps Options Scholarship for eligible students that will fully pay their college tuition.

The scholarship is designed to educate and train qualified young men and women for careers as commissioned officers in the United States Marine Corps while providing full tuition at an NROTC affiliated school.

The scholarship also includes:

• Lab fees, books and uniforms

• Provide leadership opportunities within the ROTC unit

• Stipend between $250-$400 per month through freshman-senior year

To be eligible, applicants must:

• Be a U.S citizen (born or naturalized) and be between the ages of 17-23

• Be physically qualified by Marine Corps standards

• Have no moral disqualifications

• Be a high school graduate (upon completion of your senior year)

• Have a minimum 1000 SAT or 22 ACT or 74 Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB)

• Be admitted to a participating NROTC college or university

• Have a minimum score of 200/300 on the Marine Corps Physical Fitness Test

Capt. Shae Crombie encouraged those interested to submit applications early.

To apply and learn more about the scholarship program and other education opportunities, reach out to Marine Corps Recruiter Gunnery Sergeant John T. Rees at the Recruiting Sub-Station in Gilroy at 408.203.7592.

More information on the application process can be found at tinyurl.com/4dfuy8k2.